President Trump’s freewheeling, no-holds-barred style has been an exhilarating ride for his supporters and catastrophic for his detractors. That approach, however, only works if he is the sole practitioner of it. The model breaks down quickly when those directly responsible to him, such as his cabinet, or those indirectly responsible, such as members of Congress, begin to adopt the same posture without the same authority, discipline, or purpose.

A maverick leader creates a very specific kind of downstream problem. Over time, the people working under him begin to internalize the idea that if the rules do not apply to the person at the top, they do not apply to anyone else either. At the same time, any effort by that leader to pull subordinates back into line is perceived as arbitrary or hypocritical, even when it is necessary. When that dynamic collides with the oversized egos that are all too common in the Senate and the House, the result is predictable. Either the behavior is shut down early and decisively, or leadership finds itself constantly rounding up strays and absorbing the political damage that follows.

Maria Elvira Salazar, the U.S. Representative from Florida’s 27th district, illustrates this problem clearly. Her stated alignment with Trump’s agenda, particularly on illegal immigration, played a significant role in securing her seat in what had become a safe district. Now, she and a group of similarly inclined Republicans are offering what amounts to an amnesty bill, one that aligns comfortably with Democratic priorities. This is not a minor deviation or a tactical disagreement. It is a fundamental break from the very issues that helped deliver electoral success in the first place.

There is no denying that Trump’s second term is operating under real time constraints. He is attempting to move quickly and decisively, pushing through a broad agenda in a limited window. To observers conditioned by decades of incrementalism, that pace can feel chaotic, even reckless. In reality, there is a meaningful distinction between purposeful disruption and undisciplined disorder. Transforming the Republican Party into something resembling a political circus is not a strategy for governing, it is an abdication of it.

Albert Camus once observed, in essence, that the fact that everything may be permissible does not mean that nothing is forbidden. That principle applies directly here. Certain behaviors must remain off-limits to the rank and file if any coherent strategy is to survive. The indiscriminate creation of chaos is one of those behaviors. Disruption, when it is used effectively, is controlled, intentional, and tied to a clear objective. It is not a license for anyone with a title to improvise.

Trump’s particular brand of disruption works because it is deliberate and centralized. It is designed to keep opponents off balance, to expose institutional weaknesses, and to create opportunities where none previously existed. It functions as a tool, not as a default condition. When that approach is copied by individuals who lack the same strategic clarity, it ceases to be useful and quickly becomes counterproductive.

The better historical parallel is not disorder, it is adaptation. During the Revolutionary War, the British Army approached conflict with a rigid, formal structure, defined formations, predictable engagement, and an expectation that both sides would adhere to established conventions. The Colonists, shaped by their experience fighting Indian tribes, rejected those conventions when they no longer served their interests. They used terrain, ambush, and mobility to offset the advantages of a larger, more traditionally organized force. To the British, this looked like chaos. In practice, it was disciplined innovation applied with purpose.

That distinction is the point too many Republicans are missing. The Colonists did not prevail because everyone acted independently or improvised at will. They prevailed because their unconventional tactics were executed within a framework of discipline and shared intent. The method changed, the objective did not, and the structure required to achieve it remained intact.

Trump has the latitude to bend rules because he understands where they are and what they are for. He can introduce disruption because he has a clear sense of what he intends to build on the other side of it. Most members of Congress do not operate with that level of clarity or restraint. When they attempt to mimic the style without understanding the strategy, the result is not innovation, it is noise masquerading as action.

If Republicans intend to capitalize on the opportunity in front of them, they need to recognize that not everyone is meant to play the same role. A successful operation requires a point of attack, a supporting structure, and a disciplined line that holds under pressure. When every member decides to freelance, the structure collapses into competing impulses with no coherent direction. At that point, what began as an attempt to disrupt an entrenched system devolves into something far more familiar and far more destructive, a party turning its fire inward, shooting inside the tent, mistaking motion for progress and confusion for strategy.

And that cannot continue.