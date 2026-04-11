Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
3h

Not enough people truly understand any of these concepts that you referenced here. That is an indictment to the "education" that is being taught in public schools.

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