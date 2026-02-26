To Whom Do They Bow?
At the State of the Union, Democrats chose illegal aliens over American citizens — and every GOP candidate should make them answer for it
The fact that Democrats would not stand in solidarity with American citizens over illegal aliens was a mid-term political ad that every GOP candidate should run. Every Republican campaign should list the DNC as an in-kind contributor, but in the grand scheme of things, it raises a much larger question:
Just to whom or what do they believe they owe their loyalty?