Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rosemary young's avatar
rosemary young
9h

Love your writing but you really need to have someone check final copy. Increasing number of typing errors that take away from the content, which is too important not to share.

Reply
Share
1 reply
CatoRenasci's avatar
CatoRenasci
6h

Stop them at the ballot box now…or end up shooting them or being shot by them in a few years….

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture