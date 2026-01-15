Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This was never about sports, fairness, or compassion. It was about power. About who gets to redefine reality and who is ordered to comply. Men in women’s sports isn’t a “complex” issue dressed up in empathy—it’s a biological fact wrapped in ideological force. Once language is untethered from reality, dissent becomes heresy and neutrality becomes violence. That’s not inclusion; it’s coercion. Liberal societies once solved differences by leaving people alone. This movement demands submission instead. When institutions are forced to deny what everyone can plainly see, trust dies. Civilizations don’t fall from intolerance. They fall when truth itself becomes negotiable.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Eric Ivers's avatar
Eric Ivers
3h

As usual, very good piece. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture