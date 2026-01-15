This line of thought grew out of two things: a challenge to a recent post about the Supreme Court hearing concerning men competing in women’s sports—specifically transgender women participating in biological women’s athletic categories—and my earlier research into Queer Theory and the growing number of young people claiming to be non-binary or transgender at the time.

What struck me was how quickly the discussion was rerouted into claims about the supposed complexity of “human sexuality,” as though that complexity somehow dissolved the biological distinctions at issue.

The problem arises when behavioral complexity is retroactively projected onto biological classification, as if variation in experience implied ambiguity in sex itself. In the narrow context of men in women’s sports, the issue is not remotely complex. We are not discussing sexuality, desire, or identity. We are discussing two biological sexes and the physical realities that flow from them. That distinction matters, and pretending otherwise is rhetorical sleight of hand.

Researchers in psychology and sociology have long observed that sexual desire, attraction, and expression vary widely across individuals and cultures. That observation is uncontroversial and largely irrelevant here. Human sexual behavior is indeed more complex than reproduction alone. But this debate is not about behavior. It is about bodies—about physiology, strength, bone density, lung capacity, and the competitive advantages that follow from male development. Collapsing those realities into a vague appeal to “complexity” is not enlightenment. It is evasion.

The claim that “human sexuality is vastly more complex than male and female” did not originate in biology. It emerged from a conflation of distinct domains—biology, psychology, behavior, and culture—bundled into a single rhetorical package. Over time, that package hardened into a slogan, and the slogan became a moral cudgel. Once that happened, biological categories were no longer treated as descriptive facts but as political offenses.

I cannot see any rational basis for concluding that a society which has developed norms, institutions, and protections over centuries has an obligation to reorder itself so that every deviant variant—statistical, behavioral, or psychological—can experience inclusion on its own terms. Every individual is different. The only way to manage that reality is not to manage it at all. Liberal societies historically solved this problem by allowing people to live as they wished without demanding that the entire structure of public life be rebuilt around their self-conception.

What is new—and destabilizing—is not the existence of nontraditional identities, but the insistence that the entire social order be reconstructed around them. This moment is not about tolerance. It is about authority—specifically, who has the power to define reality itself.

The demand to reorder society around transgenderism did not arise organically from medical discovery or new empirical insight. It emerged from a philosophical shift that has been developing for decades but has only recently acquired institutional force. The argument is no longer that individuals should be left alone. It is that long-standing social categories—sex, family, language, even biology—are morally illegitimate unless they conform to subjective self-definition. The target is not discrimination. It is constraint and the demands are total. Partial accommodation is treated as violence. Neutrality is recast as hostility. Disagreement is pathologized. None of this makes sense if the goal is coexistence. It makes perfect sense if the goal is replacement.

At the core of this impulse is a rejection of the idea that truths exist outside human will. The older Western assumption—that reality precedes language, that nature imposes limits, and that institutions evolved to manage those limits—has been inverted. Today, language is treated as primary, identity as sovereign, and institutions as tools of enforcement. If sex is not discovered but assigned, then refusing to affirm a chosen identity is not disagreement; it is domination. And domination must be dismantled. This worldview carries a moral asymmetry that explains its aggressiveness. Traditional norms are not merely outdated; they are accused of being instruments of oppression. Family structures, sex distinctions, and even biological language are reframed as mechanisms of exclusion. In that framework, preserving inherited social forms is not conservatism—it is complicity. Reform is insufficient. Reconstruction becomes an ethical obligation.

The timing is not accidental. This ideology has matured just as institutional trust has collapsed. Churches have hollowed out. Families have fragmented. Civic confidence has eroded. Into that vacuum steps a new moral order—one that promises meaning, belonging, and righteousness without obligation or restraint. Identity becomes destiny. Affirmation becomes sacrament. The individual is no longer formed by society; society exists to validate the individual. This inversion contains a fatal flaw. A system that treats subjective identity as authoritative cannot stabilize itself. If identity is self-created, it is endlessly revisable. If categories are oppressive, they must be continually dissolved. There is no endpoint—only escalation. What begins with gender inevitably expands outward, because once the principle is accepted, boundary disputes never end.

This is why persuasion has given way to enforcement. When claims outrun evidence, power fills the gap. Language codes are imposed. Professional licensing is weaponized. Schools, medical boards, corporations, and courts are enlisted not to deliberate but to compel. The administrative state becomes the engine of metaphysics, enforcing contested beliefs through policy rather than consensus.

The danger here is not eccentricity. It is institutional dishonesty. When law and medicine are forced to deny observable reality to preserve ideological coherence, trust collapses. People can live with differences. They cannot live under systems that demand they lie—especially about things they can see with their own eyes.

Civilizations do not collapse because they fail to accommodate differences. They collapse when they lose the ability to say what is true.