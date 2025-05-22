Now that President Trump and his team are acting according to immigration law to deport illegal aliens who should have been gone long ago, it appears the failure of successive U.S. administrations to consistently enforce deportation policies has created a contentious situation where long-term illegal aliens, including those with criminal convictions, may gain legal advantages due to the very delays and lapses in enforcement they benefited from.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reporting illustrates this issue starkly: today, Boston Federal Judge Brian Murphy ruled that the Trump administration violated his order by attempting a deportation flight to South Sudan, which included eight criminal aliens, five of whom were convicted murderers. Judge Murphy ordered that these individuals be given credible fear screenings, 15 days to reopen their immigration cases with access to phones and attorneys, and at least 72 hours’ notice for credible fear interviews - even though each one of them had existing deportation orders, some going back to 2008.

This ruling highlights how legal doctrines such as equitable estoppel, the clean hands doctrine, laches, waiver, and self-created hardship can be invoked to challenge the government’s ability to deport long-term illegal aliens, even those with serious criminal records. These principles raise critical questions about whether the government, through its own inaction, has forfeited the right to strictly enforce deportation or deny benefits to undocumented immigrants.

Equitable estoppel prevents a party from asserting a right if their actions led another to reasonably rely on a certain outcome to their detriment. In the immigration context, long-term undocumented residents, including those with criminal histories, often build lives - families, businesses, or community ties - under the implicit assumption that lax enforcement signals tacit permission to remain. For example, an illegal alien who has resided in the U.S. for decades, even one convicted of a crime, may argue that the government’s failure to deport them created a reasonable expectation of continued presence. Courts in some jurisdictions have applied estoppel-like reasoning to prevent deportations when immigrants relied on government inaction.

While the U.S. Supreme Court has been cautious about applying estoppel against the government, as seen in Heckler v. Community Health Services (1984), lower courts, like Judge Murphy’s, occasionally grant relief based on such reliance, particularly in forum-shopped district courts sympathetic to immigrant claims.

The clean hands doctrine further complicates the government’s position. This equitable principle bars a party from seeking relief if they contributed to the harm. Governments that fail to enforce deportation laws over decades may lack the moral or legal standing to suddenly impose harsh penalties, even on criminal aliens. For instance, programs like the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), created out of whole cloth by the Obama administration, reflect an acknowledgment that young immigrants brought illegally as children should not bear the full brunt of enforcement when the government allowed their prolonged presence. Similarly, the government’s “unclean hands” in permitting illegal residency undermines its ability to equitably demand immediate deportation without considering the lives built during that time, even for those with criminal convictions. In the South Sudan case, the government’s delay in addressing these individuals’ status may be seen as contributing to their integration, complicating deportation efforts.

Laches, which penalizes unreasonable delay, also seems relevant. If the government delays deportation proceedings for years, allowing immigrants to integrate into society, courts may find that the delay prejudices the immigrant, making deportation inequitable. Cases like Matter of Cisneros (2000) in U.S. immigration law have referenced such delays to grant relief, though laches rarely serves as a complete bar to government action. In the Boston case, the long-term presence of these criminal aliens, coupled with the government’s failure to act swiftly, likely influenced Judge Murphy’s ruling, granting them opportunities to claim credible fear - claims that may now surface conveniently after years of silence.

The concept of waiver further suggests that by not acting, the government may have implicitly waived its right to enforce strict penalties, particularly when immigrants, even those with criminal records, have acted in good faith by paying taxes or engaging with authorities. The self-created hardship doctrine is particularly poignant here. Governments that fail to secure borders or enforce immigration laws create overwhelmed systems and backlogged courts, allowing illegal aliens to remain long-term. When these individuals seek benefits, such as work permits or cancellation of removal under statutes like 8 U.S.C. § 1229b, they leverage the government’s own failures. This statute considers factors like length of residence and family ties - factors made possible by lax enforcement.

Critics argue that this creates a perverse incentive, rewarding illegal presence and, in cases like the South Sudan flight, even shielding criminal aliens. The Biden administration’s approach, as Melugin notes, of encouraging asylum claims through accessible processes (e.g., “there’s an app for that”) exacerbates this issue, enabling claims of credible fear that may lack merit but delay deportation. From an equitable perspective, however, the government’s inaction shifts some responsibility onto itself. The pro-open borders advocates, often aligned with Democratic policies, exploit these delays to argue for leniency, using the government’s failures to their political advantage.

This dynamic, where the very actors responsible for lax enforcement criticize efforts to enforce the law, undermines fairness and public trust. While these legal doctrines highlight the tension between strict enforcement and equitable outcomes, they also expose a system where government inaction creates a cycle of leniency that frustrates justice, particularly when criminal aliens benefit from delays they arguably should not.

None of this feels right – or even logical – to me.