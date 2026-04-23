Many of our public intellectuals are undoubtedly learned people. But learning alone does not make someone an intellectual, and it certainly is not the defining trait. The real differentiator is the ability to reason clearly without getting dragged under by every emotional rip current that comes along. Intelligence is not judgment, and it is certainly not perspective. Knowing a lot is not the same as knowing when to doubt what you think you know.

That is why I am a devotee of people Thomas Sowell, Victor Davis Hanson, the late Walter Williams, and even people like James Lindsay (aka Conceptual James on X) and the late Christopher Hitchens. I might not agree with everything, but I can take their commentary along with history, my education supplemented with research, and my own critical thinking skills to study issues and come up with something falsifiable.