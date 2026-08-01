Saw this reported on yesterday.

Apparently, the leading Democrat candidate for governor in Wisconsin, Francesca Hong, has some sort of neurosis when it comes to old white people speaking English, and in a Wisconsin Culver’s for God’s sake.

Has she ever been to Wisconsin? I mean outside her little clique of Christmas fruitcakes that make up her microculture? Has she never noticed that the white in Wisconsin isn’t limited to the snow?

I would be remiss if I didn’t note that this would seem a problem in governance since, according to census data, Wisconsin consists of 84.7% white people, roughly a quarter of them are over 65, and they all speak English.

Hong was sucked into a veritable singularity of whiteness by the promise of delicious butter burgers and fish sandwiches.

While in the midst of all those white Culver’s patrons, she discovered the racism of the people she wants to govern.

More likely, what she discovered her paranoid delusions and the old, white, English people didn’t find the presence of her and her kids remarkable in any way.

This is the pinnacle of being a leftist, it isn’t an economic, political or philosophical issue, it is simply a mentally ill person who not only wants to be mainstreamed into society but wants Wisconsin voters to work around her neurotic conditions and vote for her anyway.

But that’s sort of the way the contemporary left wants you to handle things. The majority are expected to work around or just accept the fallacious issues of any minority—and it isn’t limited to skin color or ethnicity; you are expected to change your behavior to accommodate all sorts of mental issues and more than that, if you are a normie there is something suspicious about you because to them, being f*cked in the head deeply enough to believe what they believe is their normal.

If you don’t believe that men are better women than actual women, there is nothing wrong with a human who believes they are a dog, Dr. Fauci is saint, Joe Biden did cartwheels in the Oval Office while reciting Pi to the 400th decimal point, communism just has never been implemented correctly, there is something wrong with you.

Remember these are the people who still believe former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is a totally non-rapey oysterman, and Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico is an actual man who drives a Ram 1500 rental truck and is totally not an apostate and a weirdo who thinks about trans kids all day long and shares his sole checking account with his mom.

The funny thing is that the Democrats are so disconnected from reality, they think if you take a guy prep school grad, one with a military stint and also a history of sexual abuse of women and racist tweets, send him to the costume department to get a working man’s beard and clothing, that’s what all Maine regular guys look like. Similarly, if you take a vaguely homosexual, vegan guy with mommy issues who went to a “Christian” seminary in Austin, Texas, stick a pair of Lucchese boots on him and shove him in a pickup, that is what a real Texas man looks like.

You are expected to make their abnormal part of your normal.

You are just not one of the cool kids who are tuned into their reality, even when it is obvious they are nuttier than a Sam’s Club sized double can package of Planters mixed party nuts.

You have to understand that within their tribes and their larger tribal coalition, such a neurosis is worn as a badge of accomplishment and honor because the neurotic person fears, dislikes or otherwise opposes the right people.

Nothing a little inversion of reality won’t take care of.

Holy Electoral Politics, Batman! We must stop putting these people in charge and put them in mental institutions where they belong. Stop worrying about Democrats and Republicans and at least vote for the sane one. Stop following Alice down the rabbit hole.

That’s a good place to start.

Our politics isn’t supposed to be the perpetual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party it has become.

Look, as Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, even a dog knows the difference between being tripped over and being kicked.

Not sure if this applies to the Furry community, but I know my buddy dog Murph can tell the difference.

Hopefully, there are enough sane people of all skin colors in Wisconsin to understand which of these two Hong is doing (and will do if she is elected) to them.