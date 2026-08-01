Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

You would think pissing on Culver’s in Wisconsin would be automatically disqualifying. What’s next, pissing on the Packers and becoming a Bears fan? Francesca Hong’s old tweet about fleeing a Culver’s because too many old white people were speaking English tells voters exactly what they need to know. It's not just a dumb tweet. It is a worldview. Wisconsin is full of white people, old people, English speakers, butter burgers, fish fries, churches, families, and normal Americans who do not need neurotic leftists diagnosing their existence as a social problem. If that gives Hong anxiety, Wisconsin governor is the wrong job.

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
7h

When you rail against the left, they harden their positions and label you a racist, sexiest, pig. Your followers love you. MSM doesn’t, and will will whip up voters with hurricane force. I fear for the US.

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