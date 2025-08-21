Things Democrats say:

We are the party of the working man.

We support free speech.

We respect traditions and norms.

We want to save democracy.

We are for diversity.

We follow the rules.

Well, no, no, no, nope, hell no, and you must be f*cking kidding me.

Let me tell you why Democrats are none of these.

The Democratic Party loves to cloak itself in noble rhetoric, claiming to champion the working man, free speech, traditions, democracy, diversity, and rule-following. But scratch the surface, and their actions tell a different story - one of hypocrisy, power grabs, and betrayal of the principles they profess. Let’s unpack why their self-proclaimed virtues are little more than a mirage.

First, the “party of the working man” mantra rings hollow. Democrats rely heavily on billionaire donors and corporate elites - think Silicon Valley moguls and Wall Street titans - who fund their campaigns to the tune of hundreds of millions. In 2020, Bloomberg alone dropped $1 billion on his presidential bid, and Democrats raked in massive sums from tech giants like Google and Meta. Let’s not forget that Kamala had $1.5 billion to spend in 107 days - and by George, she did it!

Meanwhile, their policies - like green energy mandates or trade deals that offshore jobs - often hit working-class communities hardest, leaving factory workers and small-town families in the dust. The working man’s champion? More like the elite’s errand-runner.

On free speech, Democrats’ claims are equally flimsy. They’ve pushed censorship with zeal, pressuring tech platforms to suppress dissenting voices on issues like COVID-19, election integrity, or gender ideology. Look at the Biden administration’s documented efforts to flag “misinformation” for removal on X and other platforms in 2021-2022. Conservative social media accounts, medical skeptics, and even comedians have been shadowbanned or deplatformed for challenging the party line. This isn’t free speech - it’s a digital gag order, enforced by a party obsessed with controlling narratives.

Respect for traditions and norms? Hardly. Democrats have floated radical ideas to upend the constitutional order. Abolishing the Senate, which balances power across states, has been openly discussed by figures like Elizabeth Warren. Packing the Supreme Court with extra justices to tilt its ideological balance is another pet project, championed by progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And rewriting the Constitution? Ideas like scrapping the Electoral College or altering the First Amendment to curb “hate speech” have gained traction among Democratic intellectuals. These aren’t tweaks - they’re assaults on the bedrock of American governance.

Their claim to “save democracy” is perhaps the most galling. Democrats decry gerrymandering, yet they’ve mastered politically redrawn district maps to entrench power, as seen in states like New York and Illinois, where lines are carved to favor blue strongholds. Then there’s the lawfare against Donald Trump - bogus indictments and civil suits timed to derail his campaigns. From New York’s AG Letitia James vowing to “get” Trump to the DOJ’s aggressive prosecutions, the legal system has been weaponized to kneecap a political rival. This isn’t saving democracy; it’s rigging the game.

Diversity? Democrats demand it in demographics but shun it in ideas. Their echo chamber tolerates no dissent - stray from the orthodoxy on climate, race, or gender, and you’re ostracized. Look at how they vilified black conservatives like Clarence Thomas or Hispanic voters who lean right. The party’s “diversity” is skin-deep, demanding lockstep ideological conformity over genuine debate.

Finally, “following the rules” is a laughable claim. Beyond lawfare, Democrats have bent norms to cling to power - think Harry Reid’s nuclear option to ram through judges or the impeachment circus that ignored due process. Rules are sacred only when they serve the party’s ends.

The Democrats’ rhetoric is a facade, masking a relentless drive for control. They court billionaires while claiming to uplift workers, censor while preaching free speech, and dismantle norms while posing as democracy’s saviors. Their diversity is a mirage, their rule-following selective. The working man deserves better than a party that says one thing and does another. If Democrats truly believed their own words, they’d stop undermining the very principles they claim to defend.