Debbie Wagner
8h

All very true, but there is a second crime going on here too that cannot be ignored. A large portion of the money passes through the fraudulent “businesses” and “charities” (such as day care and home health care and feeding children) and into the pockets of politicians who are then willing and able to send even more cash into the money laundry. Each corrupt link in the chain is incentivized and enabled to skim off their share and then cover for the other links as the cycle repeats.

This crime —the scale of which is breathtaking — MUST be exposed at every level.

Tom Nelson
6h

Brave and honest. A true, modern-day muckraker story. Superbly done, Mike.

