Unlicensed Punditry

Jimmy May
12m

This is a superb summary & absolutely correct, albeit terrifying:

…The new moral architects are not building a freer society; they are constructing one that is compliant, sentimental, and self-loathing.

The struggle over mores, then, is not a secondary culture war - it is the defining political struggle of our time…

sean anderson
24m

Progressivism sees all that preceded it as outdated and reactionary, whether mores based on the secular philosophy of Stoicism, the virtues defined by Plato and Aristotle, or the moral imperatives of Judeo-Christian religion. Self-control is replaced as a virtue with self-expression and venting of wrath. Progressivism reeks of the sulphur of Hades.

