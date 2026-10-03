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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 3

The Cornell Seven accuser "Jane Doe" is Lucy Craig. I reported on it yesterday. The whole thing is a Kathy Hochul - Letitia James - Democrat Party - Media PsyOp. The evidence so far shows that it was a consensual, booze and drug-induced orgy, and that the only people who could have been raped were the sixth and seventh men to receive oral sex from Craig, because they were too drunk to consent to the risks of sticking it into a semen dumpster. Why are they pushing it? Because without crazy leftist, liberal, Pink Pussy Hat-wearing, Lindsay Clancy-loving women (and their Tampon Tim male hangers-on), Democrats could not win elections. Hochul is worried about Bruce Blakeman in New York, and she should be. Kathy Hochul is a HACK!!!

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/cornell-seven-accuser-unmasked

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Jeff Mockensturm's avatar
Jeff Mockensturm
Oct 3

This is both a civil suit and criminal investigation running in parallel. Not just civil. Tish James intends to destroy these seven men and see them behind bars - but failing that, she'll settle for just destroying their lives.

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