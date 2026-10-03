I’m going to admit that I don’t know what happened at Cornell. I don’t call it a rape, because I don’t know, nor has it been proven, that was what it was. Time may prove it was.

But as with anything in these social media dominated days, the traveling circus has come to town, and the carnies are setting up their sideshows all around Jane Doe and the seven men accused of raping her.

“Parents need to teach their boys not to rape.”

“57 fraternity members got texts about it and did nothing to help the victim.”

“We have raised a nation of incels and frat idiots incapable of critical thinking, compassion or respect for women.”

“Men get their clues about sex from porn.”

New York Magazine begins their coverage with this: “In a deeply misogynistic society, groups of boys and men routinely bond over humiliating and exploiting women.”

Maybe all these are true, but you open social media, you are treated to pictures of Sydney Sweeney and her magnificent assets, Florence Pugh baring her perky itty-bitties under a sheer dress at some awards show, photos of a constant wave of starlets and wannabes competing on yet another red carpet to see who can wear the most barely-there outfit without exposing their vaginas.

This is an age when women call men pigs and instead of maintaining their dignity, some women try to out-pig them. Sex is purely recreational, the female liberationists say. You should be proud of your body count because it is proof of how much fun you are having.

I agree men can be total pricks. Some men are rutting animals. Not all men, but some.

But some women are the same. Some are bitches, some are addicted to sex. Not all women, but some.

The texts from Jane Doe tell a whole different story than her civil complaint. If you haven’t see reporting on them, you should look before you form an opinion.

There’s seldom a day that goes by that some female teacher isn’t accused of having sex with one of her students (male or female), when some article in a feminist magazine doesn’t laud some woman of note for having lots of sex and “taking her power back”, encourage women to have more sexual experiences and publishing helpful rankings of the latest “personal massage toy.”

Who needs a man, right?

Those seven guys may be guilty. I don’t know, but society has created a situation where the female, even if she chooses to have a gangbang at a college fraternity house, can have her cake and eat it, too. She can decide later that what it was, was not what it was and even if she initiated the orgy, she could claim she was the victim – even if she had a single partner and all the evidence of mutual consent was there.

Men don’t get a mulligan.

Men get their picture flashed online and in print with the word “rape” or “rapist” tied directly to it. They get fired from their jobs whether they are guilty or not. They are tried and convicted before the news comes off the dead tree printing presses.

The female gets legal protection, a settlement from a civil suit, and a Lifetime movie deal with the working title of “I Pulled a Train at a Frat House and All I Got Was a Lousy $200K a Month OnlyFans Site.”

Look, this isn’t the newsletter of the He Man Woman Haters Club (for those of you younger than me, google “Our Gang”.

It is true that if a man has multiple partners in an evening, even several at the same time, two things are invariably true, first is that he will be celebrated by his male friends for being a champion of intercourse and secondly, they will be asking him where he gets his Cialis in bulk.

It is also true if a woman does the same thing, she will be called a slut or a whore – even though this is the “liberation” that female society has been teaching women about since the sixties.

In my opinion, this isn’t a man problem or a woman problem. This is a “we” problem.

Society has devolved from “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” being an innocent song about courtship jousting to a misogynistic rape anthem. We don’t live in some sort of Victorian Downton Abbey society where rules of modesty and propriety apply.

That ship sailed long ago.

The consequence of all this “sexual liberation” has not been good. Our youth have been reduced to, as Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “mere automatons of misery, and to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering.”

Recreational sex may be the best three seconds of a man’s life or a women performing for sex acts on multiple single shot men may be a high higher than any drug can give, but now that no-fault sex has been completely decoupled from any sort of emotional connection (other than anger after the fact), humans, both male and female, might as well be wild animals roaming the savanna stuck in a perpetual rutting season.

And if men and women are treated as animals, society should expect they are going to act that way. Men and women don’t act better toward each other because society no longer cares about values, restraint and respect – and I’ll even use the “L” word – love.

If we want society to treat women (and men) better, we must be better. We must stop believing foolish notions about human nature.

This is a bigger issue than sex at a frat house and who did what to whom and why. This is about a sort of sexual DEI where seeking equity has been a total disaster. We have gone from the rules of courtship to who wins the civil suit as a measure.

Change has consequences - and not all of them are good.