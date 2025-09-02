Last night, my wife and I were talking about how mad the left is that Trump is revealing them to be liars in real time. It’s not just cutting crime in DC by temporarily federalizing the police force and using the National Guard as a force multiplier, all of which is legal under the Home Rule Act, it is that in doing so, he has exposed that mayors, governors, and presidents have had the power to act and they simply chose not to do so.

A very simple act has shown that Democrat mayors, governors, and frankly former presidents, are masters at the art of not doing things that they know would resolve the issues they campaign on ending - and how the easiest thing to do is to just stop doing what they are doing.

I said it is like that old Henny Youngman comedy gag when the guy goes to the doctor, waves his arm and tells him “Doc, it hurts when I do this!” and the doctor looks at him and says “Then don’t do that!”

Look upon the amazing wonders the Democrat left has created.

Instead of:

Eliminating poverty, they subsidized it by ballooning the welfare state.

Eliminating racism, they subsidized it by inventing DEI programs and pouring taxpayer dollars into them.

Eliminating discrimination, they weaponized it and aimed it at white Americans.

Eliminating crime, they legalized it so the statistics would look better.

Closing the border to stop the influx of "migrants", they shifted focus from border protection to processing "migrants" into the country.

Eliminating ignorance, they legitimized it by creating worthless college curricula and then awarding degrees in it.

Science, they forced an entire population to submit to conjecture and opinion.

Listening to the concerns of people, they looked for ways to censor and cancel them.

History, they reinvented the past to fit their agenda and goals.

Seeking hard truth, they simply rebranded lies and spoke them louder.

Reason, they substituted emotion and hysteria.

Justice, they chose arbitrary and capricious enforcement of laws and politicized outcomes.

Contentious use of public money, the evidence suggests both taxpayer funds AND borrowed money was diverted and laundered through NGOs specifically for partisan political use.

The commonality in all of these?

An increase in their power and control.

Every one of these created discord and division, the intent of which, in my opinion, was to generate enough conflict the people would cry out for the government to "do something", to crack down on things they were willfully allowing to happen.

These are all things that could be stopped immediately, yet, like the border security issue, they called for more legislation, more funding, more power.

In every case, the current president is proving that every one of these was based on a false premise, that they were virtually impossible to solve without ceding more power to government, by ending them by simply stopping doing what the Democrat administrations were doing. The Trump administration is dismantling the government agencies, policies and processes that created these opportunities for more control to be captured by people who have an extreme dislike for America and desperately want to remake it.

President Trump's attitude that these situations can be resolved expediently, simply, and cheaply through simply not doing them has upset the Deep Staters and the left, whose bias is always toward more government that solves less, and is the basis for the vitriol directed at Trump supporters.