I’ve been on the green side of the grass for a fairly long spell and hopefully, if the lucid dream I had a decade and a half ago was a more of a vision, it foretold another three decades to go. I’ve also been blessed with a good life, though that doesn’t mean my family and I haven’t faced our share of challenges. Looking back, I can see the blessings that sustained us—many of them were people who brought comfort, loyalty, wisdom, and support precisely when we needed it. Some were family and friends. Others were strangers whose timely intervention I can’t explain without acknowledging faith, having witnessed things happen for which there was no apparent cause or reason.

Those moments forced me to interrogate the foundations of my beliefs. Through that interrogation, I’ve realized there are two kinds of people when it comes to belief. The first believes what their life has taught them. The second lives as they’ve been taught to believe. The first confirms their beliefs through reality; the second confirms their reality through their beliefs.

This distinction matters because one type is far more vulnerable to manipulation than the other. The person who validates beliefs through living them—and receiving feedback from reality, even unexplainable feedback—is less susceptible to being led astray. They remain free to all the world’s experiences, not confined to a closed ecosystem where asking questions becomes difficult. The second person is essentially a slave to belief alone, defining reality according to doctrines they’ve been handed.

I could be wrong. It may be confirmation bias. But having lived as that first person, I believe I’m far less susceptible to intellectual or spiritual manipulation. I’ve witnessed too many people manipulated into believing things for belief’s sake—people who hang onto demonstrably false claims and, when confronted with failure or proof of error, will argue until red-faced that you didn’t see what you saw and they never said what you heard.

Which brings me, oddly enough, to zombies.

While doing some casual reading yesterday, I stumbled across a 1986 Harvard Magazine article titled “The Secrets of Haiti’s Living Dead.” Harvard ethnobotanist Wade Davis investigated whether zombies were real and discovered both a pharmacological and cultural explanation.

The case that launched his investigation was extraordinary. In 1980, Clairvius Narcisse returned to his Haitian village claiming to be a man who had been buried 18 years earlier. What made his case unique was documentation—American doctors at Schweitzer Hospital had recorded his death in 1962, making this verifiable rather than folkloric.

Davis obtained samples of “zombie powder” from voodoo priests and found it contained tetrodotoxin—one of the most powerful poisons known—extracted from puffer fish. This toxin paralyzes victims, dramatically lowers metabolism, and creates a death-like state while the victim remains conscious. Japanese fugu fish poisoning cases showed identical symptoms.

But here’s the key insight: the drug alone doesn’t create zombies. Davis discovered that zombification is a form of capital punishment administered by vodoun secret societies to enforce social order. Both documented victims—Narcisse and a woman called “Ti Femme”—were community outcasts who had violated social norms. The societies use zombification as their ultimate sanction, worse than death because it strips away free will and independence.

The bottom line? Zombies are real, but they’re the product of pharmacology and cultural psychology working together, not supernatural resurrection.

The parallel to our current moment struck me while crawling around X last night. I came across video of a hateful progressive woman—whom I commonly refer to as an AWFL—melting down and launching an unprovoked attack on “Jeanie from Target,” a calm, older lady just trying to do her job, for the crime of wearing a “FREEDOM” shirt honoring the late founder of Turning Point USA. The attacker—identified as healthcare worker Michelea Ponce—accused Jeanie of being “racist” and “stupid” for wearing the shirt. When Jeanie walked away, saying “He is not a racist, that’s your opinion. Have a nice day,” the tolerant progressive called her a “piece of sht” and threatened to take the issue “above your f*ckin head.”

Any objective review of Charlie Kirk’s public record shows he clinically addressed race as an aspect of DEI and logically—accurately—defined DEI as institutionalized racism. That isn’t racism. That’s simple reason.

And yet the left has been taught, day in and day out, that it’s racist to critically examine racism—another progressive belief that’s perfectly circular, a self-licking ice cream cone.

It’s remarkable how closely members of the global progressive movement resemble Clairvius Narcisse. Many are hooked on the “zombie powder” of progressivism—some on actual drugs, illegal and prescription, others on ideology itself, as their doctors and thought leaders perform the roles of voodoo priests. Like Narcisse, they’re stripped of independent will, existing in a pharmacological and cultural trance, unable to question the reality constructed for them.

When Narcisse’s zombie master died and he was removed from the culture and the drugs, he returned to normal. His life as a zombie slave was over.

Perhaps we can hope that removal from the culture of progressivism—and cutting back on the psychotropics—will similarly release progressives from their nightmare.