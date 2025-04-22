Unlicensed Punditry

Harald Gormsson
Apr 22Edited

The postmodern Democratic Party has a habit of picking the worst poster children imaginable to advance their divisive agenda and this is just more of the same. Think about Rodney King, Tawana Brawley, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, etc. and the pattern is clear.

You would think they would learn from all of this, but clearly not. They face marginalization and possibly disintegration as a party and deserve every bit of it.

sean anderson
Apr 22

What shocks me is that James Carville, who struck me as being diabolically smart, as well as being a disgusting foul mouthed creature, now strikes me has having lost all his wits and intelligence while still remaining a vile person. What happened to their brain trust?

