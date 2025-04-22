Last night, as my wife and I watched the news, the coverage featured Democratic representatives from El Salvador (just kidding, they were Democrats from the US), though I couldn’t place their identities. One of the female representatives vaguely rang a bell - possibly the one who, during a protest, admitted she wasn’t adept at cursing in public, then promptly demonstrated her total lack of a knack for it. The other woman might as well have been a faceless voice from a customer service hotline for all the impression she left. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Maxwell Frost from Florida (the “male Jasmine Crockett), whom I find insufferable, and Robert Garcia from California, who often comes across as clueless, filled the screen. Our conversation quickly shifted from identifying these figures to dissecting why Democrats seem perpetually on the wrong side of nearly every issue.

My theory is straightforward: the GOP has effectively captured the lion’s share - roughly 80% - of the issues that resonate deeply with most Americans. Think economic stability, border security, or crime reduction - bread-and-butter concerns that hit home for the average voter. This dominance leaves Democrats scavenging the remaining 20%, a collection of niche or polarizing topics that primarily energize their base. These issues, often abstract or hyper-specific, don’t carry the same universal weight. To compensate, Democrats amplify their rhetoric, each claim more outlandish than the last, in a desperate bid for media attention. It’s a cycle of escalating absurdity: the less traction they get, the louder and more extreme they become, alienating everyone outside their echo chamber.

This pattern isn’t new. Democrats have long mastered the art of inflating a single, often manufactured issue into a grand narrative. Take, for example, their defense of an illegal immigrant facing deportation after 14 years in the U.S. They frame the individual case as a systemic injustice, spinning it into a due process crisis that, in their telling, threatens every citizen with the specter of deportation. It’s a leap that defies logic - where would they even deport me, back to Mississippi? - but it’s their playbook. We’ve seen it before: the Mueller investigation, two impeachments, and the endless lawfare against political opponents. Each time, they take a kernel of an issue and inflate it into a national emergency, banking on outrage to carry the day.

What’s different now is the public’s response - or lack thereof. Outside their fervent base, these tactics are falling flat. The media, despite Jim Clyburn’s complaints that they aren’t doing enough to amplify the Democrats’ message, is trying its hardest. Cable news, opinion columns, and social media are saturated with their talking points, but the “normies” - everyday Americans focused on jobs, bills, and family - aren’t buying it. The disconnect is stark. Democrats are shouting into a void, their issues too esoteric or their solutions too unmoored from reality to gain traction. Meanwhile, the GOP’s focus on tangible concerns continues to resonate. As the Democrats double down on their 20%, their rhetoric grows more unhinged, and the gap between them and the average voter widens. It’s a self-inflicted wound, and last night’s news was just another reminder.

I fully support their direction and hope their Vice Chair, David Hogg, is successful in purging the olds in favor of installing more Maxwell Frosts and Robert Garcias – plus even more nondescript female representatives.