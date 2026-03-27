Let’s talk about Iran.

More importantly, let us speak of the world’s approach to Iran for the past 50 years — and speak of it in an analogy that even a bureaucrat or politician can understand.

Let us assume you have a responsibility to rear — or participate in rearing — a child. Said child lives with you in your house, exposed to your behaviors and your belongings, and is learning to interact with things that are fun but also potentially dangerous (which, as we know at my home, is pretty much everything). Let’s also stipulate they go places, like the gym, where they interact with other mini humans of the same level of life experience in the kids’ care area. They are all learning about good and bad behaviors, good and bad situations, and how to conduct themselves in a group setting.

Now, let’s say our mini human behaves badly toward someone else’s mini human — or does something dangerous — and we tell them why that is bad or dangerous. But since they are just learning about such things, we find out that telling them is insufficient; consequences are in order.

Except instead of enforcing those consequences, we just keep telling them how bad and dangerous the thing is.

How will the mini humans react?

If they are like 99.997% of all mini humans, they will simply learn to ignore you and do what they want anyway. They might temporarily comply until you’re out of sight — but do it anyway.

That is why acting on consequences matters. If the “consequences” are not enforced — or the enforcement is so weak as to be nonexistent — they are not really consequences, are they?

In 1979, the new Islamic theocracy in Iran attacked the American embassy in Tehran, then took and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. Since then, there were:

Apr 18, 1983 — U.S. Embassy bombing, Beirut

Oct 23, 1983 — U.S. Marine barracks bombing, Beirut

Sep 20, 1984 — U.S. Embassy annex bombing, Beirut

1984–1991 — Kidnapping of Americans by Hezbollah in Lebanon

Jun 25, 1996 — Khobar Towers bombing, Saudi Arabia

2003–2011 — Iran-backed militia attacks on U.S. forces during the Iraq War (EFP/IED campaign)

Oct 2011 — IRGC plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, D.C.

Jan 12, 2016 — Iran seized two U.S. Navy riverine patrol boats and detained 10 sailors near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf

May–Sep 2019 — Attacks on Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure impacting U.S. interests

Dec 27, 2019 — K-1 base rocket attack, Kirkuk, Iraq (U.S. contractor killed)

Dec 31, 2019 – Jan 1, 2020 — Assault on U.S. Embassy, Baghdad

Oct 2023–2024 — Wave of Iran-backed militia attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria

Jan 28, 2024 — Drone attack on Tower 22 base, Jordan (3 U.S. troops killed)

Let’s not forget the role Iran played in supplying EFPs and IEDs in Iraq for the better part of two decades.

After each incident, “consequences” were promised — but fell into the category of strongly worded letters, or responses weak and uncomfortable yet survivable enough that the Iranian regime simply ignored them and waited them out.

Then President Obama sent the regime pallets of cash, and later President Biden unfroze $17 billion in assets — both of which were used to fund further nuclear development, terrorism via proxies, and the very weapons America is now destroying that Iran denied having.

Mini humans only change their behavior when they feel the true weight of circumstances. It seems the same applies to rogue regimes that have proven they will lie and press forward regardless.

Sooner or later, the real adults step into the room and consequences get real.

That’s what happened last July and again a few weeks ago, both under President Trump. Trump and Netanyahu decided to act — Netanyahu on behalf of Israel’s survival and the Jewish people, Trump to protect the Western world at a time when that world refuses to recognize the true danger or act in its own interests. The EU, these days, is made up of mini humans.

America didn’t act for Israel; she acted with Israel. It was a shared interest - a big difference the Jew hating fake America Firsters choose not to get.

No doubt, this is precisely the kind of situation for which the United Nations was created. A nuclear Iran, combined with medium- to long-range delivery systems, is a concern for the entire world — and the world should be the one to address it, not just a couple of countries. But the UN has no teeth. There is no will, and through a dysfunction of its own making, it is effectively controlled by a coalition of its enemies. The UN is as smooth-mouthed as a 40-year-old mule.

Diplomacy never works without the credible threat of force. The former without the latter is just bullshit talk.

And Trump and Bibi were fresh out of talk.