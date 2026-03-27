Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Let’s be honest—Trump is the only adult this country has seen in the Oval Office in 50 years. While career politicians played games, he continues to deliver results. No endless dithering, no cowardly hedging—just action. He understands power, uses it, and gets outcomes that others couldn’t or wouldn’t. The establishment hates him for that — because he exposed them. Weak leaders talk. Trump moves. Weak leaders apologize. Trump wins. History isn’t written by pundits—it’s written by results. And by that measure, Trump stands alone as the most consequential, effective, and dominant American president of our lifetime.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2hEdited

Umm, would you mind pointing out the part of our Constitution where it declares we are Team America World Police, and it is our mission to straighten out all of the less desirable regimes of the world? Because I don't think any American before Woodrow Wilson would've believed that was within the remit of our federal government. Here you are, conserving that Progressive bunk.

I dare say John Quincy Adams was a smarter man than you, or I: "But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy."

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