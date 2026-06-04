My wife and I—and our daughter and granddaughter—have relocated to Tennessee.

By now, that’s hardly a secret. The move has occupied virtually every waking moment for the better part of two weeks. My wife and I have spent so much time together unpacking boxes, making decisions, chasing contractors, and trying to get an older house into the shape we want that we’ve managed to step on each other’s last remaining raw nerves more than once.

We bought this house knowing it needed some work. Older homes always do. That’s part of their charm and part of their curse. What we didn’t expect was for some of those issues to arrive quite so quickly.

Our HVAC units need service, and finding someone willing to show up has been an adventure unto itself. The company recommended to us missed appointment after appointment without so much as a courtesy call. After several days of chasing them by phone and watching them miss yet another scheduled window, we fired them before they ever turned a wrench.

Moving is stressful enough without having to beg someone to take your money.

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

Truthfully, I can only speak for myself, but there is a strange calmness that comes with coming home.

We bought a nice house on an acre lot. The backyard is fenced, there is room to breathe, and everything we need is nearby. Poppy and the dogs absolutely love the space. The first time Poppy went out to play in the backyard she would run a few steps, stop, look behind her, and then run a few more. It was as if she couldn’t quite believe nobody was going to stop her.

Back in Utah we had a swimming pool, and because of that there were rules. Watching her discover a yard large enough to explore without constantly hearing “No” or “Be careful” was one of those small moments that sneaks up on you.

As I sat there watching her play the other afternoon, I found myself thinking about all the things I once believed were important.

I thought about every race I had ever run to reach some finish line. Professional goals. Career goals. Financial goals. Bigger houses. Better jobs. Better opportunities. For decades I chased one horizon after another, convinced the next one would finally be the place where everything settled down.

Some of that was necessary. A man has obligations. He has responsibilities. He has mouths to feed and bills to pay, but much of it was not.

I thought about all the moves we made over the years in pursuit of opportunity. I thought about the distance between my children and their grandparents. I thought about birthdays, holidays, and countless ordinary afternoons that can never be recovered.

As I watched Poppy running through the grass, I realized something that made me profoundly sad.

In my effort to provide for my children, I stole time from their grandparents.

Not intentionally. Not maliciously but stolen nonetheless.

I do want my children to have their own lives and independence. That’s the goal of parenting. You raise them to leave but after spending almost the entirety of Poppy’s young life with her under our roof, I struggle to imagine what it will be like when she and her mother eventually find a place of their own. There is something priceless about seeing that little face first thing in the morning and again before bedtime. No promotion, no bonus, and no professional accomplishment can compete with that.

Which brings me to something I have been thinking about for quite a while.

We spend an enormous amount of time talking about how to fix society. We debate politics, economics, education, artificial intelligence, social media, and a thousand other topics. Every conversation eventually arrives at a villain and a proposed solution.

Yet one trend strikes me as more consequential than almost all the others.

We are having fewer children.

Sometimes no children at all.

I have heard all the reasons. The cost. The inconvenience. Careers. Housing. Uncertainty. Timing. Quite frankly, I think most of those explanations amount to carefully packaged male bovine fecal matter.

People do what they prioritize.

My maternal grandparents married at seventeen and eighteen years old. They raised six children on a farm during the Great Depression. They did not have modern conveniences, endless government programs, or social media influencers explaining why life was impossible.

They simply built a family because they believed family was worth building.

Children teach us about life. Grandchildren give us a chance to discover whether we learned the lesson. They remind us of mistakes we made and allow us to do a little better the next time around. Because the truth is that once you become a parent, you are never not a parent.

The job description never changes.

My wife and I are profoundly fortunate to remain part of our adult children’s lives and now part of our granddaughter’s life. Every day I learn something new—not just about her, but about myself.

The old phrase “children are our future” has been repeated so often that it has become a political cliché. But beneath the cliché is an undeniable truth.

The future belongs to those who come after us.

Our children and grandchildren will inherit the civilization we build, the culture we preserve, the values we teach, and the institutions we either strengthen or neglect. If we genuinely care about the future, perhaps we should spend a little less time obsessing over ourselves and a little more time investing in them.

In the end, every society faces the same question:

Who comes next?

If we want healthy families, healthy communities, and a healthy civilization, the answer may be simpler than we think.

More children.

Everything else starts there.