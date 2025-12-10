The Western world in general, and Americans in particular, live with a peculiar kind of historical blindness: an inability to grasp just how extraordinary our moment is. For all the pessimism that saturates public discourse, we inhabit the best country in the world at the best time in human history. The evidence is overwhelming, yet few bother to contemplate it. I often think about my grandparents, who came of age during the Great Depression, or my great- and great-great-grandparents who endured the Civil War and its aftermath in Mississippi and Alabama. To them, the modern world—with instantaneous communication, abundant food, painless travel, reliable medicine, and climate-controlled shelter—would resemble a realm governed by literal sorcery.

Over the past 250 years—interrupted only by the existential convulsions of world wars—the slope of Western prosperity has pointed decisively upward. Sometimes the ascent has been meteoric, sometimes modest, but almost never negative. Material deprivation has nearly vanished. The subsistence life that defined 99 percent of human history has disappeared from the American landscape. Even the poor routinely consume more calories, possess more amenities, and enjoy more leisure than monarchs did in previous eras. Our criminals steal not out of hunger but to improve their standard of living. This is not a civilization in collapse; it is a civilization so successful, for so long, that it forgot how rare success is.

Yet prosperity without memory produces a dangerous sociopolitical alchemy. A society that inherits freedom without understanding the cost of acquiring it soon begins to treat liberty as an ambient condition—automatic, self-sustaining, and morally guaranteed. It is none of those things. Freedom is not natural; hierarchy is. The human baseline is domination by force, scarcity, tribalism, and the violent policing of borders real or imagined. The American and broader Western experiment is the anomaly. And whenever people are handed freedom they did not work for or sacrifice to secure, they often fail to recognize its boundaries or its fragility.

This rupture with historical reality appears most vividly in the now-fashionable vilification of white Westerners as uniquely culpable for the sins of history. In the popular telling, white people are cast as the hereditary slaveholders of civilization, while all other groups occupy the moral high ground of victimhood. The narrative is emotionally satisfying and politically expedient—but historically incoherent. Slavery was universal. Every inhabited continent practiced it; every civilization rationalized it; every ethnic group participated in it. What distinguishes the West is not that it enslaved, but that it abolished slavery. The end of slavery as a formal moral, legal, and political institution was not the achievement of the brown and black nations of the world—though countless enslaved people resisted heroically—but of the same Western societies now caricatured as history’s primary villains.

This is not a claim of racial virtue; it is a claim of cultural distinctiveness. The moral architecture that propelled Britain, America, and other Western nations to abolish slavery—at immense economic and political cost—did not materialize spontaneously. It emerged from a specific civilizational framework: the Christian conception of universal human dignity, the Enlightenment belief in natural rights, and the Anglo-American legal tradition that elevated the individual above the state. Remove those pillars and abolition becomes far less inevitable than modern activists imagine.

Which brings us to our current predicament. The West is attempting something historically unprecedented: sustaining a highly complex, freedom-based political order while systematically eroding the cultural memory and philosophical commitments that made such an order possible. A people who misunderstand their inheritance inevitably begin to treat it as disposable—or assume that its rules and responsibilities are understood by all who simply show up to claim its benefits. The paradox is simple but profound: when freedom is given to people who neither earned it nor understand how it was earned, it creates a precarious situation. Freedom is only as durable as the willingness of citizens to defend it.

Civilization is not maintained by accident. It requires vigilance, confidence, gratitude, and moral seriousness. Yet our institutions—the schools, bureaucracies, media systems—have embraced a worldview that treats Western civilization as a pile of crimes rather than a monumental human achievement. When a society’s elites no longer believe their civilization is good, they lose the will to protect it. When ordinary people are taught to view their own country as morally illegitimate, they withdraw their emotional investment in its future. In that vacuum, grievance politics thrives; resentment becomes a civic religion; accusation replaces aspiration.

We now live in a country where citizens enjoy unprecedented abundance while cultivating unprecedented cynicism toward the very system that produced it. That tension cannot hold forever. A civilization that forgets its origins eventually forfeits its advantages. The freedoms we take for granted—speech, conscience, property, due process, mobility—survive only because earlier generations chose, repeatedly, to guard them. If we lose the will to do the same, those freedoms will not be seized from us; we will simply let them evaporate.

The truth is both comforting and unsettling: we inhabit an age of extraordinary privilege, but its continuation depends on choices many have not yet shown themselves willing to make. Freedom will endure only as long as its beneficiaries understand—and defend—the civilization that made it all possible.