Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
44mEdited

One of my mentors in political science was a former U.S. ambassador who also served in the Marines and the Peace Corps. He observed that one of the effects of the spirit of home-front mobilization during WWII was a striving for excellence in domestic occupations. The “South Base” south of the University of Oklahoma consisted of barracks and training centers for darftees and volunteers entering the U.S. Navy which became OU property. One of the headaches of the OU administration was that unlike other old buildings the barracks had been built so structurally sound that they were much more difficult to demolish than other buildings that suffered weathering and deterioration. Those who built the barracks were giving their all into backing the war effort.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
1h

The so-called Greatest Generation scrimped and saved and pitched in, using skills they had learned during the depression just a decade earlier.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture