Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman Homan's avatar
Sherman Homan
8d

Then there is the picture of the cop with the MP9 semi-auto rifle, sent by Bill Clinton and Janet Reno, yelling into the face of young Elian Gonzalez. He was summarily, and without due process, sent back to his home country of Cuba. Liberals cheered. https://preview.redd.it/2001-pulitzer-prize-winning-photo-of-eli%C3%A1n-gonz%C3%A1lez-being-v0-kqstvjfy80ee1.jpeg?auto=webp&s=1e7d59964bda4227504173344b37fee9b8d412a7

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
8d

I hope all that ACLU info is stored somewhere on the WayBack machine before they scrub it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture