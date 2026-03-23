I posted this developing thought to my social media accounts this morning:

“It seems to me that the Iran conflict is no different from any conflict in history. Everyone has a favorite “war” and the only issue is that we disagree about which one we should legitimately fight today. There are always people who were for something before they were against it. It appears to be human nature. Tribalism maybe. Maybe just a intractable desire to be ‘right’.”

I’ve been thinking about this since we first targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities last year. The idea comes and goes but came back with a vengeance when the current efforts to decapitate the Iranian regime started in earnest a few weeks ago.

I think it is not so much that people have a “favorite war”—it’s that they have a favorite historical analogy, and they use it to decode current information based on their knowledge and experience and decide what today’s war means.

It seems every time a new conflict breaks out, Americans perform the same tired ritual. They do not ask what is happening. They do not ask what can be done. They reach instead for the nearest historical crutch and declare, with great confidence, that they have seen this movie before. One man announces that it is 1938 and demands a Churchill. Another insists it is 1968 and warns of a quagmire. A third, still nursing wounds from more recent misadventures, mutters “Iraq” like a curse word and calls it wisdom.

None of them are describing the present, all of them are arguing with ghosts—and that is not analysis. It is intellectual cosplay.

The average citizen does not evaluate a conflict so much as he selects a story into which the conflict must fit. Once chosen, the facts are dutifully arranged to support it. If the analogy is World War II, then every adversary is Hitler in a different hat, every hesitation is appeasement, and every dissenting voice is a coward in need of moral instruction. If the analogy is Vietnam, then every objective is a lie, every assurance is propaganda, and every escalation is the first step into a swamp from which no nation has ever returned intact.

The facts, meanwhile, sit quietly to the side, largely ignored unless and until they can be conscripted into one narrative or the other.

It would be charitable to call this hypocrisy, but that would imply a degree of self-awareness rarely on display. I think what is actually happening is more primitive. Man is a storytelling animal, and when confronted with chaos, he does not seek truth so much as familiarity. He would rather be wrong in a way that feels right than correct in a way that feels uncertain.

This explains the curious phenomenon of the reversible patriot—the fellow who is for a war with great enthusiasm until, at some indeterminate point, he becomes against it with equal vigor. He is not, as commonly supposed, changing his mind. He is changing his analogy.

The war that once resembled Normandy begins, after sufficient expense and confusion, to resemble Saigon. The flags are quietly folded away, replaced by sighs and recriminations. The speeches about resolve give way to lectures on prudence. What was once necessity becomes folly, not because the facts alone have changed, but because the story no longer holds.

The truly remarkable thing is not that this happens, but that it happens every time, and each time the participants behave as though it were unprecedented.

The present conflict involving Iran—like all conflicts before it—has already been drafted into this theater of borrowed history. To one faction, it is a test of will against an implacable enemy, a moment demanding clarity and force. To another, it is the prelude to a familiar disaster, driven by overconfidence and destined to end in regret. Each side quotes history with the solemnity of a preacher quoting scripture, entirely convinced that it alone has grasped the lesson.

That both sides may be misapplying those lessons does not seem to trouble them.

History, properly understood, is a guide, but when improperly used, it is a blunt instrument—useful not for understanding, but for bludgeoning one’s opponents into submission. In the hands of the modern political class and its eager chorus, it has become precisely that. The temptation to force the present into the mold of the past is nearly irresistible because it simplifies decisions and provides a sort of moral clarity where none naturally exists.

The truth is that no war is ever quite like the last one, and the man who insists otherwise is not demonstrating wisdom, but laziness. He is substituting analogy for thought, memory for judgment. He is, in effect, outsourcing his reasoning to history and hoping it will not notice.

Unfortunately, reality actually does bite. There is a cost.

The world does not conform itself to our preferred narratives. Enemies do not behave as expected. Outcomes refuse to align with tidy historical parallels, and when the mismatch becomes too obvious to ignore, the analogy is discarded—not admitted as flawed, but quietly replaced with another.

And the lather, rinse, repeat cycle continues.

I was thinking about all of this in the context of the H.L. Mencken quote I recently cited, that: “There is always a well-known solution to every human problem—neat, plausible, and wrong.”

The tragedy is not merely that we misunderstand the wars we fight. It is that we insist on misunderstanding them in the same way, time and time again, each time convinced that we are finally getting it right. If there is any lesson to be drawn from history, it is not that the present is a repetition of the past.

It is that Mencken was right about us being wrong.