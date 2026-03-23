Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
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“The average citizen does not evaluate a conflict so much as he selects a story into which the conflict must fit.” I agree and I posit it is because of the following (in no particular order):

1. The average citizen lacks understanding of what strategy truly is. While the short definition - the art and science of constructing and executing careful plans or methods to achieving a particular goal or goals usually over a long period of time. This is a good start, but it fails to mention the different powers of the nation state (Diplomatic, Information, Military and Economic), which should always be used in synergy, or that any strategy must be flexible enough to adapt to changes by adjusting how each power is used over time.

2. Most people have a poor grasp of history, largely because of the way it is taught (dull lists of people, places and events poorly, or not even, linked to the world today). Moreover most people stop learning about history, geography, math, science, etc. after they leave school unless it is a job requirement or personal interest. Thus they lack a good framework for evaluating events and identifying the actual issues present.

3. National leaders, civil and military, almost always do a poor job of explaining the ultimate objectives are (what victory looks like) and what we need to do as citizens to ensure we reach those objectives (thus ensuring public support). This does not require publication of the campaign plan (which is classified for good reasons), but simply stating a few slogans and vague goals does not ensure public support and understanding. People need to know what we are trying to do and why.

4. The vast majority of US citizens have never served in the Armed Forces and rarely know anyone, family or friend, that have, or are currently, serving. That gives them little understanding of the U.S. Armed Forces or a personal stake in all but the most serious conflicts aside from economic pain and shortages.

It’s no wonder the issues you raised exist and persist.

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