We did four miles before dawn this morning, Murph, Ellie (my daughter’s dog) and me. Short-leash Murph is a much gooder boy than long-leash Murph, so we had an easy time today and it gave me more time to quiet my mind and think about stuff.

I tend to look at accusations from the left about us, Trump, and America and test my perceptions and logic against them to validate what I think, say and write and this morning, I gave a fair amount of time to the left’s accusations of Trump wanting to be a dictator – not for the throwaway, joking quote the left always screws themselves into a pretzel about, but why they have any basis for it.

I heard somebody on some lefty outlet say that he had taken the “unitary executive” much farther than any other president with his Executive Orders and the direct actions he is taking to cut spending, enforce the laws and fire federal employees, so I looked it up and I will have to admit that Trump has done more via the executive office than anyone since President Barack “Pen and Phone” Obama, but also more than other presidents of the past like FDR and Woodrow Wilson.

But here is the flip side of that.

He has faced far more radical and rabid opposition than Obama, FDR and Wilson – combined. Pretty much everything in TrumpWorld since he came down the Gilded Golden Escalator in 2015 has been unprecedented, including the gap when the Biden Presidential Puppet Show had its four-year run from January 2021 to January of 2025. Based on Trump 1.0 and what happened during the Puppet Show, Trump and his team knew what they were going to face and knew they were going to need to ram Project 2025 in the chamber of every one of the sixteen inch guns on the USS MAGA II, fire them immediately upon inauguration and keep the artillery barrage going for as long as there was opposition.

So Unprecedented Opposition meets the Unprecedented Executive, I guess.

What is also unprecedented, at least in my view, is that this is not just a normal battle, this is the Battle of the Bulge and the assault on Okinawa combined – lose either and our Western Civilization is over.

Sound hyperbolic?

Let me tell you that it isn’t.

Look to the past two decades - war weary country conned into electing a multi-racial man who exploited white liberal guilt and his half-blackness to lay the groundwork for, in his words, a fundamental transformation of America. After an unexpected failure of his handpicked candidate, Hillary Clinton (Obama overlooked Biden, a source of friction even today), resulting in the election of a populist candidate, the weaponized and corrupt government attacking a duly elected president with existential intent. Then we had the Biden regime, run by who the hell knows, that was bolstered by the manufactured and exaggerated fear of a pandemic and four years of investigations, two impeachments and constant one-sided barrages from media aimed at Republicans, anchored by a protest that got out of hand for four or five hours on January 6th, and that gave the Obama cabal the license they needed to take the kill shot to end a civilization they saw as decadent, despicable, and decayed to make way for something “new”.

But it was not new or original.

In an irony of all ironies, the same countries that beat back Nazism, Fascism and Communism before and after WWII, and turned back Islam four times over a period of almost a thousand years - at Tours in 732 AD, the Reconquista of Spain in 1492 AD, and stopping the Ottomans at Vienna in 1529 and 1683, and by doing so, saved Christianity, Judaism, and Western Civilization in Europe, now allow a surrender without a shot being fired.

At war with Christianity, Judaism and the free, tolerant, conservative civilization that grew out of the Reformation and the Age of Enlightenment (with the goal of preserving personal and religious freedom), the most dangerous and toxic ideology arose from the combination intolerance in the guise of tolerance, self-loathing and guilt, and the most theocratic, savage, sadistic and unreformable religion in modern history – Islam.

Cloward-Piven and Islamization were at work moving the Overton Window in Europe and the UK after WWII. It accelerated with the inception of the European Union in which sovereign countries ceded control to a Brussels based politburo, and that politburo decided that Europe was too Christian, too white, too capitalist, too colonial, and must be punished by having every foundational institution – intellectual, economic, and religious - destroyed by the same forces they kept at bay for over 1400 years.

And a combination of weak American progressives - who believed (and still do) that America deserved 9/11 and see European weakness and appeasement as an aspirational virtue – allied with America’s first “transformational” black (and possibly Muslim) president to bring this war of destruction to America’s shores.

In 1999, the CIA got hold of China’s Doctrine of Unrestricted Warfare, a book written by two Chinese military officials that detailed how a weaker country was justified in executing every form of warfare on every front in any manner against a superior force. There was literally nothing off the table.

This is that.

Now that I think about it, the Battle of the Bulge and Okinawa pale in comparison to this.

I don’t want it to be my time when Western Civilization dies.

In The Lord of the Rings when Frodo wishes the One Ring never came to him and the rise of Mordor need not have happened in his time, Gandalf replies, “And so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

Such is our choice.