The recent twisting of rhetoric by the Seditious Six reminded me that for decades and in plain sight, the American left has invested more energy in redefining language than in debating ideas. This was once a fringe academic pastime—post-structuralist musings about how “language constructs reality.” Today it is the operating system of progressive politics, a system in which the meanings of words are not discovered or defended but manipulated to elicit outrage, enforce conformity, and delegitimize dissent. The result is a public square in which politics is no longer a contest of arguments but a contest of accusations—and the accusation is everything.

In this environment, words are severed from their definitions and attached instead to emotional circuitry. Terms that once required precision—“racism,” “violence,” “democracy,” “fascism”—now function like blaring klaxons, not concepts. They are sounded whenever a disfavored person or group must be socially shunned or politically neutralized. Because the definitions float free of objective meaning, the public responds not to facts but to signals. A targeted figure becomes “a threat to democracy,” not because he threatens institutions, but because the phrase triggers the required emotional outcome: fear, hostility, censorship, or disengagement.

This is not accidental. It is the culmination of a long campaign to displace shared language with subjective reinterpretation. What began as linguistic relativism—“words mean different things to different people”—hardened into political strategy: if meanings are malleable, then control over meaning is control over reality. And if reality is rewritten in real time, dissent becomes confusion rather than resistance.

Consider the word “fascism.” Once it referred to a specific ideology characterized by autocratic leadership, corporatist economics, and the suppression of civil liberties. Today it is deployed as an all-purpose epithet against anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders. This elasticity is not a bug; it is the point. When a single word can trigger moral panic, no evidence is required to justify the panic. The accusation substitutes for argument. The emotional charge substitutes for proof.

The process works because the public mind has gradually been rewired. The traditional functions of language—clarifying, distinguishing, reasoning—have been replaced by a kind of Pavlovian politics. Citizens are not asked to examine claims but to react to them. Outrage becomes a civic duty; skepticism becomes complicity. The speed and volume of modern communication reinforce the cycle. Social media rewards emotional intensity and penalizes nuance. Institutions, fearing backlash, adopt the new language as a prophylactic against criticism. Before long, the emotionally defined vocabulary becomes the only vocabulary allowed.

This form of linguistic conditioning is a soft-power version of mind control—far more subtle and effective than the CIA’s mid-century experiments ever produced. Unlike MK-Ultra, no drugs, hypnosis, or clandestine operations are required. The mechanism is cultural, not covert: reshape words, and you reshape thought; reshape thought, and you reshape behavior. It ensnares both the high of mind and the low.

A society that cannot articulate a shared definition of basic terms cannot mount a coherent defense of its principles. It can only respond to cues, a perfected system to control an army of Orcs.

The irony is that this transformation has occurred under the banner of “progress.” But progress requires clarity. Democracy requires precision. Freedom requires the ability to name reality accurately, even when it offends someone’s sensibilities. A society that treats words as emotional weapons rather than cognitive tools is a society that has forfeited its capacity for reasoned disagreement.

This is why linguists have featured prominently in progressivism. Howard Zinn wrote a history book, but he was never a historian, he was a linguist. Jacques Derrida, the “deconstructionist” work of whom I detest, bears much blame in the mind control used by the contemporary left.

Reclaiming linguistic honesty is not a matter of pedantry. It is a matter of self-government. If words can mean anything, then authority can mean everything. If violence can be called upon at the drop of a word, then law bears no restraint and means nothing.

The antidote is simple, though not necessarily easy: insist on definitions, refuse to outsource moral judgment to emotional triggers, and restore the discipline of distinguishing argument from accusation.

In other terms, call them on their bullshit. A hopeful sign was even CNN anchors asking the Seditious Six for evidence or illegal orders given by the President.

The health—and survival—of the American republic depends upon it.