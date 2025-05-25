Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
5h

The synthesis of the Judeo-Christian moral heritage with the material and philosophical genius of Greece and Rome created a brilliant civilization that has - on balance - benefitted the rest of the world. Most of the non-Western detractors of the West - like Edward Saids and Franz Fanon - wrote their diatribes and rants in English and French respectively. Both of these nay-sayers only attained their status and influence thanks to their educations and social status that they were able to gain only thanks to the civilizations that they despised. On the other hand grateful non-Westerners who also benefitted from this civilization, such as V. S. Naipaul and Ibn Warraq have sung their praises of the wonder and glory of the intellectual freedom and progress led by the West. Shockingly it is largely our own Western elites who are leading the way in seeking to destroy this wonderful heritage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture