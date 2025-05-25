What follows is going to sound racist and an ode to white supremacy – but I assure you it isn’t. Read it with an open mind and an open history book. If you think I am wrong, I would love to hear why you think that.

This thought was triggered by an article I read today (I can’t find it now) that tried to explain why the Democrats can’t reach young men – predominantly white males - and the answer is that these young men have been told they are rapists, bigots, toxic, and God knows what else. If a white male wants love and attention from the Democrat party, all he has to do is to undergo gender-switching surgery or kill an insurance CEO or some Jews while screaming “Free Palestine”.

From South Africa to the US, there is a mounting war on white Christians, especially young white Christian men. It is racism and misandry against whites under any reasonable definition of the word. It has been said that America has no culture – but it clearly stands unique within the sphere of Western Civilization. Western Civilization is no longer dominated by whites, it has spread to all races, ethnicities and sex all over the world. Destruction of any part of this civilization harms everybody. American and Western civilizations have transcended race to the point it is all about culture.

The fact remains that not entirely, but to a large extent, white, Christian males are responsible for the creation of the modern world through the creation of Western Civilization. That doesn’t mean that other religions, races, ethnicities and women didn’t have a role, but it seems white male Christians took what came from other races and cultures, improved it, and incorporated it into the fastest progression of the human condition in the history of mankind. From the Renaissance forward to today, our world stands witness to the equivalent of the discovery of fire and the invention of the wheel accelerating to the point that something almost unbelievable becomes real almost every day.

From the moment Christianity took root in Europe, it ignited a cultural and intellectual revolution that transformed history. For centuries, white Christian men - through their faith, ingenuity, and ambition - constructed the foundations of modern civilization. Today, however, they are told they have no rightful claim to their culture, they have no homelands, they are told their very existence is an aberration. This erasure is a deliberate attack on their legacy and identity.

Christianity, born in the Middle East but embraced and spread by white Europeans, became the bedrock of Western civilization. Christians fused their faith with Roman law and Greek philosophy to create a unique cultural engine. They built cathedrals, established universities, and codified legal systems that endure today. Figures like Charlemagne, Thomas Aquinas, and Martin Luther - all white Christian men - shaped the moral and intellectual contours of the West. The Renaissance, driven by men like Michelangelo and Leonardo, unleashed artistic and scientific progress. The Reformation, sparked by Luther, empowered individual conscience and paved the way for modern governance. The Industrial Revolution, led by inventors like James Watt, transformed economies and lifted millions from poverty. These men, guided by Christian values and European traditions, created the democratic institutions, scientific methods, and technological advancements that define modernity.

Their contributions are undeniable. The printing press, steam engine, and constitutional democracy - cornerstones of the modern world - emerged from their hands. They sailed uncharted seas, mapped the globe, and built empires that spread their innovations worldwide. Their Christian worldview, emphasizing reason, progress, and human dignity, fueled these achievements. While others contributed, the modern world’s framework is unmistakably their creation.

Yet today, white Christians, especially Christian men, are vilified. Across Western nations, they are told their culture is a myth, their history a catalog of oppression. Media, academia, and political elites brand them as inherently toxic, their faith as backward, their heritage as shameful. In Europe and America - lands their ancestors forged - they are called colonizers and conquerors – as if conquest and colonization was the unique invention of the civilization they created. Mass immigration and multiculturalism are celebrated as moral imperatives, but only in their nations, not elsewhere. Their churches are mocked, their traditions eroded, their very existence framed as a problem to be solved. This is not progress; it is cultural dispossession.

The attack on white Christian men is a rejection of their birthright. They are told they have no unique identity, no right to pride in their ancestors’ achievements. Other groups are encouraged to celebrate their heritage, but white Christian men are expected to apologize for theirs. This double standard breeds resentment, as they watch the societies they built transform into something unrecognizable. Their faith, once the moral compass of the West, is ridiculed. Their homelands, once strongholds of their culture, are now spaces where they are expected to defer, diminish, and disappear.

This is an injustice. White Christian men have every right to their heritage, their faith, and their place in the world they created. Their ancestors’ sacrifices - through wars, revolutions, and relentless innovation - built the modern age. Denying them their identity is not just unfair; it’s an attempt to rewrite history and dismantle the foundations of the West.