America faces a crisis of male disengagement, and progressive/leftist/woke/Fourth Wave feminist policies deserve scrutiny for their roles in creating it.

While advocates present diversity initiatives and feminist reforms as progress, we must honestly examine their unintended consequences—particularly for the young men increasingly disconnected from education, employment, and family formation.

The numbers tell a troubling story. Men now represent only 40% of college students, their lowest proportion ever. Male workforce participation has declined steadily for decades. Marriage rates have plummeted, and an unprecedented number of men live alone, disconnected from community and purpose. These aren’t merely statistics—they represent millions of lives marked by isolation and unfulfilled potential.

Defenders of affirmative action and diversity mandates argue they correct historical injustices, but the reality on the ground is more complex. When corporations and universities explicitly prioritize demographic representation, capable individuals who don’t fit preferred categories face genuine disadvantage. A young man from a struggling background who has worked diligently may find himself passed over for opportunities—not because he lacks merit, but because his demographic profile doesn’t serve institutional diversity goals. This breeds legitimate resentment and the sense that the system no longer rewards effort and ability.

The economic dimension compounds these frustrations. As women have rightly gained educational and professional opportunities, the timeline to financial stability has shifted. But progressive policies haven’t adapted to these changes. Young men now enter a competitive landscape where achieving the economic foundation for marriage and family takes longer than ever. Student debt burdens delay major life milestones. The cultural expectation that men should be financial providers persists even as policies make that achievement more difficult.

Perhaps most damaging is the cultural messaging surrounding masculinity itself. The concept of “toxic masculinity” has pervaded educational institutions, corporate training, and media. While legitimate concerns about harmful behaviors deserve attention, the term has been applied so broadly that traditional masculine traits—competitiveness, stoicism, protective instincts—are treated as inherently problematic. Boys receive constant messages that their natural tendencies are dangerous, that they must be fundamentally reformed. It’s little wonder many withdraw rather than constantly apologize for their existence.

The education system reflects this bias starkly. Schools have largely eliminated competition, recess, and hands-on learning—elements where boys traditionally thrived. Teaching methods favor verbal processing and sedentary behavior, while boys showing typical energy are diagnosed with disorders and medicated into compliance. From elementary school onward, boys receive the message that who they naturally are isn’t acceptable.

Progressive criminal justice reform, while well-intentioned toward some populations, has created dangerous communities where young men face violence daily. Policies reducing police presence in high-crime areas disproportionately harm law-abiding men trying to build better lives. Yet their concerns are often dismissed as insufficiently sympathetic to other groups’ grievances.

Family court systems present another arena of male disadvantage rarely acknowledged in progressive discourse. Fathers face systematic bias in custody decisions, often relegated to visitor status in their children’s lives while shouldering overwhelming financial obligations. When family formation itself carries such risks, some men rationally conclude the traditional path isn’t worth pursuing.

The mental health crisis among young men receives insufficient attention. Male suicide rates far exceed female rates, yet mental health resources and public concern focus elsewhere. When men express frustration with their circumstances, they’re often told to recognize their “privilege” rather than receiving genuine support. This invalidation of male struggles contributes to withdrawal from civic life and community engagement.

Immigration policies and offshoring have eliminated many working-class male jobs. Manufacturing, construction, and skilled trades once provided dignified livelihoods for men without college degrees. As these opportunities disappear, replaced by service jobs or nothing at all, millions of men find themselves economically superfluous. Progressive solutions typically emphasize retraining for knowledge work—a poor fit for many men’s desires, strengths and interests.

None of this suggests women don't face genuine challenges or that equality isn't worth pursuing. Young women face similar challenges after having decades of indoctrination heaped on them that a career outside the home is the only way to be relevant in society, devaluing having children and building a family – and teaching them that modern women do not need men.

And those young men an women who value a path to a traditional family life, are finding housing prohibitively expensive, even if they aren’t weighed down with massive student debt.

Good public policy requires acknowledging all its effects, not just intended ones. When half the population struggles with declining education, employment, health, and family formation, society as a whole suffers. Children need engaged fathers. Communities need responsible men. Unless we honestly examine how progressive policies have contributed to male struggles—and develop solutions that don’t require men to constantly apologize for existing—this crisis will only deepen.