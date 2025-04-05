Maybe we have finally reached it.

The "it" of which I speak is what Thomas Jefferson called "bellum omnium in omnia", literally translated into "the war of all against all". In an 1816 letter to Samuel Kercheval, Jefferson wrote:

"This example reads to us the salutary lesson, that private fortunes are destroyed by public as well as by private extravagance. And this is the tendency of all human governments. A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for a second; that second for a third; and so on, till the bulk of the society is reduced to be mere automatons of misery, and to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering. Then begins, indeed, the bellum omnium in omnia, which some philosophers observing to be so general in this world, have mistaken it for the natural, instead of the abusive state of man. And the fore horse of this frightful team is public debt. Taxation follows that, and in its train wretchedness and oppression.”

With Democrats at a historic 21% approval level, what are they doing?

Forming a "shadow government", suing the President for an EO that bans non-citizens from voting, going to bat for criminals and illegal aliens, burning Teslas, and protesting things that are not happening. Now that they deem it safe, they are authoring books about just how non compos mentis our alleged president was.

Maybe they are shooting for single digit approval ratings.

So, what are we doing?

Three months after a mandate establishing win, we are at each other's throat over a macroeconomic policy that was enacted by a president who promised, as a candidate, this exact thing.

Will the policy work?

I don’t know.

That I don’t know rests not on ignorance of economics (I have an undergraduate economics degree via a group of economics professors of the Austrian School), it is more a question of what the definition of “works” is (not to go all Bill Clinton on you). If by “works” – meaning the pure application ala Smoot-Hawley in 1930 – most likely not and the cherry on top is that it could lead to a world depression the same way the burst of the mortgage bubble did a few years ago (through which “too big to fail” brought us our current crisis when it kicked off the embrace of Modern Monetary Theory that claims there are no negative consequences for a government printing infinite amounts of money).

But if by “works,” it means a cascade of negotiations to reduce or eliminate the levies other countries place on American production, maybe it will work. If it increases production in existing industries within our borders, maybe it will work. If it induces investment in, and a resurgence of, American core industries, then maybe. If it scares Democrats enough to stop implementation of industry killing policies and to work to eliminate current barriers to success (like corporate taxes), then maybe.

I would also note, like every pronouncement in economics, every statement about a macroeconomic policy should begin with "it depends". An economy of a nation, one integrated into a global economy of a scale that has never existed in history, is filled with infinite variables, each one having the possibility to influence an outcome.

I am a man of the Austrian School – the writings and scholarship of Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, Milton Friedman, Murray Rothbard, Ludwig Von Mises, F.A. Hayek – even back to Bastiat – are the foundations on which my personal thoughts on economics rest. As such, every bone in my body says what the President is doing is wrong. I have been taught that trade deficits don’t really matter, and that free trade is the goal.

That is what I have been taught – but what if trade deficits are driven, not by competitive disadvantage, but by the complete inability to produce (because that industry no longer exists in America) and what if free trade only exists as an idea.

Rationality and practicality demand that I consider those possibilities, and that I also include an assessment of the definition of success (i.e., “work”) in the context of a world of “it depends” actions and reactions.

To those who are quoting these same people to support their positions, I would remind them of Hayek’s famous quote:

“The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.”

In such a world, proclamations of failure before any data captured seems a bit premature.

Perhaps we show a little patience and postpone the bellum omnia in omnium for a bit.