For my friends who argue against my position that this election result was due to a demographic shift - or simply say “Hey, we don’t suck, it is just the cycle! It will swing back!”, please read this post by Spencer Pratt because he is dead on with his analogy here (from X):

We're in a new era of communication, and only one side seems to be living in it. The old guard consultant class is about to be relegated to the dustbin of history.



If you think that high prices lost the election for the right, you don't understand marketing. Humans have no problem paying a premium for a good quality brand. Notice the word "brand", not "product". Are Nikes better than New Balance? Nope. But the brand is better. And notice what happened when they tinkered with the brand and screwed their core narrative? Nike stock fell through the basement. Did the product change? Nope. The brand did.



It's not the product, it's the brand. Results don't sell the product, the storytelling does. Will these newly-elected commies lower prices? Of course not. Are they gonna get you free healthcare? No, your insurance is gonna get even worse, just like it did the last time they tried socialized medicine. They're not going to do anything they've sold you, but...like Saul Goodman said: if you're committed enough, you can make any story work.



The committed storytelling of a couple insane podcasters was enough to fracture an entire political coalition from their own side in less than 2 years...they have zero power, zero credibility, they've never actually governed anything nor produced any results, but...they're good storytellers, and that's all that matters. Are they telling a good story? No, it's atrocious, but they're telling their atrocious story effectively and compellingly.



It is 100% true that everything's too damn expensive, and we all know that inflated prices are always sticky. Does anyone know that it's entirely the result of shutting down the global economy over the flu and (both naive republicans and democrats) printing infinity dollars for several years? Nope...because nobody has effectively told that story, and it's an unsexy story to tell. "Free stuff!" is a VERY easy story to tell, and when everyone's gotta take out a second mortgage just to pay their insurance premiums, "free healthcare" is an unbeatable story. It doesn't matter that "free healthcare" doesn't exist and socialized medicine is a terrible product...it's not the product, it's the brand. And "FREE!" is a great brand.



You can't get mad at people for having the financial literacy of a 9 year old. I mean, you can, but they outnumber you a million to one, so it's not going to be productive. You need to figure out how to make an unsexy story sexy, or else the "free stuff!" crowd is going to eat your lunch every time. If you give people a choice between earning a six pack on a treadmill or taking Ozempic, they're gonna choose Ozempic...they don't care about the side effects. If you give people a choice between fiscal discipline or free stuff...guess what they'll pick? They don't care about the side effects.



With projected growth of 5%, the economy right now is stronger than it's been in generations. Is that the story you hear? Nope. Is that the vibe you feel? Absolutely not, especially when every time you fill up your gas tank, it feels like a diesel enema.



It's not the product, it's the brand. A great product can fall into oblivion with bad messaging...a single bad review from one effective storyteller can tank a restaurant. The "influencer economy" is lucrative for a reason; everybody inherently understands the importance of effective storytelling...except the right. Zohran Mamdani gets it...he has an army of influencers on staff. In a perfect metaphor of this transitional phase of old guard vs new wave political messaging, Zohran nuked the Vice President into oblivion with maybe the biggest ratio in the history of the internet. By simply posting the subway assistant meme, Mamdani got 2 MILLION likes, quoting a post from the VP that had only 10K likes. If you're reading that sentence thinking "this is fucking ridiculous, you're talking about social media likes as political analysis now?"...you are the problem.



Yes, this stuff matters. Rizz matters. The President did a masterful job of this kind of retail politics in his historic 2024 campaign...you can be angry that this is what politics has been reduced to, but you can either adapt or die.



"No the problem is, you didn't deliver enough for the American people!" Are you a moron? Since when does anybody care about that? What have democrats delivered for Californians in the last 20 years? Unmitigated wildfires, homeless drug zombies everywhere, roads that look like Fallujah in 2004...people don't care about results. They think they care about results. That want you to believe they care about results, just as Nike wants you to believe their shoes are better than New Balance...but at the end of the day, all people really care about is the swoosh.



Adapt or die.

The demographic shift is more than just numbers - it is more than just we “olds” aging out and the “youngs” coming in. It is the MINDS of the “youngs” that have changed, they are conditioned to emotionally react to the instant gratification (and confirmation) of tweets, posts, podcasts and influencers, most of whom do not know sh*t from shinola, but sound like they do and look good on camera.

For example, the Jew-hating, communist-loving Hasan Piker looks good and is absolutely confident in his bullshit, as is Candace Owens, whatever she has turned into.

I made fun of Kamala Harris when she talked about a “vibe shift” in the 2024 election, but sometimes stupid, clueless people are right in their ignorance. Even a blind hog finds an acorn every now and again - or maybe she was just spilling the beans on a Democrat strategy she had been told about but didn’t understand she was supposed to keep quiet about.

What Pratt describes in this post is that “vibe shift” of dumbed down people with the “economic knowledge of a 9 year old”.



I touched a little on this yesterday when I noted that voters saw the New York playboy Trump rather than the President he has become. The Playboy didn’t give two flying fornications about them and their pain at the pump where the President has delivered a resurgent economy and a path to a successful future.

But the kiddies can’t wait that long for their orange slices. They have to have them right now.

Where do you suppose the “OK, Boomer” blame game came from? A while back I used the lyrics from Mike and the Mechanics song, “The Living Years”:

“Every generation blames the one before and all of their frustrations come beating on your door…”

This is literally the battle cry of the “youngs”, built entirely by Democrats and featuring not only hatred for the success of their parents and grandparents, but any successful person in society regardless of age.

And they are clueless this was created by old hippie millionaire commies in the Democrat party as a branding project. It is a purge modeled after Mao’s extermination of the “olds” - old ideas, old culture, old customs, and old habits. It explains why there is a new fascination with communism – and even Islam. Neither free market capitalism or Christianity has failed – they both have been infected to such a degree with the very gene altering “vaccines” that they look like something from the Island of Doctor Moreau, neither human or animal, but something in between.

This is the mindless rule by raw nerve and it is especially significant because these are the products of social, political, and educational systems we have bitched about for decades (because the Democrats have been building them) but we never took ourselves serious enough to really do anything about them.

None of these means I am conclusively right, but please take a broader look at the things we did not do to fight this when we had the chance. If this is truly a shift of the mind due to a demographic change, the Gramscian capture of the institutions may have already brought about the endgame and we may not get another shot. Blame the internet or social media but also realize this is just the first wave breaking on the shore – if it is the internet and social media, they will be adding to the inventory of dumb by churning out replacements for today’s voters every hour, day, week, month, and year to come until Malthus’ prophecy comes true and some cataclysm changes the priorities and direction of society.

I’m certainly not the smartest peanut in the bin, but something is different this time around and what Pratt hit on in the attached post is falsifiable with information we already have.

And Holy Hell folks, we have been talking about it for half of my life.