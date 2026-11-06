Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
5h

Having grown up in the country and learning about practicalities, risk vs reward, cause vs effect, costs vs benefits from a very young age, I do.not.grok current society.

Do they not read The Ant and the Grasshopper to kids in kindergarten any more? Did parents not teach their kids anything about how life works?

We have had 5 generations now that have essentially grown up wanting for nothing. The end result is the most recent few of those 5 generations just think that's the natural state of things and it's owed them. There have always been people like that in the world, but the fact is that they now outnumber us. Significantly.

Their future is very bleak and they don't even see it.

All I know is I'm too old for this sh1t. I don't pretend to know where this ends, but I can only hope that I've reached the end of my natural life before this house of cards comes completely crashing down, because it's going to be ugly. After they declare that they've confiscated my property and retirement savings for the public good and try to collect me up and send me off to my allocated living cubicle, it won't end well for either of us.

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Ellen Thomas's avatar
Ellen Thomas
5h

Spencer Pratt posts a lot of interesting takes; he is definitely worth following on X!

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