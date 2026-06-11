Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
6h

When progressives are in charge, the process itself becomes the punishment.

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Cindy McCann's avatar
Cindy McCann
4hEdited

It is clearly a Marxist plan to divide and set up both sides for war within. This is probably only the beginning. Racism is the go - to bullet for the future of their agenda, as opposed to religion which was used in some countries to stir the bloody pot. Bosnia is one of those countries. No matter the reason, the intent is to spread the Marxist agenda. People are being sucked in everyday here in America. Ignore the name calling, keep moving forward with your own sense of peace and do not allow the rhetoric to infiltrate your soul. Hard to do when the left (and maybe some on the right) are hungry for conflict, and a reason to feel powerful. By the way, in Bosnia once they created the religious hate between the people, they defunded the police. The rest was ugly history.

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