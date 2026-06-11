The aftermath of the Karmelo Anthony trial presents some interesting, critical – and dangerous - challenges for our society and it also demonstrates a victory of sorts, albeit a Pyrrhic one, for those aligned with the forces of class warfare and the constant destruction of the trust in any institution other than their own.

The sad thing is that I am not shocked in the least at the vitriol and the threats coming to whites and the judicial system. There is even a smattering of Biden’s proposition that “you ain’t black” unless you believe and vote for Democrats as blacks who agree with the guilty verdict are ostracized and called Uncle Toms.

That we are here is a triumph for the Frankfurt School’s invention of Critical Theory, a narrative custom designed to explain everything in terms of a class-based oppressor/oppressed dynamic, and of Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and others who mutated Critical Theory into Critical Race Theory - where everything is explained in terms of systemic racial discrimination.

The mechanism by which Critical Theory works is the systematic destruction of trust in disfavored organizations or institutions, casting them as oppressors that only pursue interests and outcomes benefiting the oppressor class at the expense of the oppressed.

That is simply a death sentence to any society, culture, institution or governing system that depends upon trust to operate. Once trust is gone, impartiality and fairness are abolished as a consequence and then the battle for control of the institutions begins because it is only through control of these institutions that “justice” is found (and justice is in quotes because in Clintonian fashion, it depends on what the definition of “is” is).

I want to say that this is just another example of emotional reasoning, the process by which right or wrong is determined by how strongly a person feels about that thing, but it goes beyond that. It is a form of social and mental warfare.

What we are observing is not simply emotional reasoning, but what some philosophers call motivated reasoning. The conclusion is selected first because it aligns with identity, tribe, ideology, moral commitments, or desired outcomes and then the evidence is sorted and interpreted in ways that support that conclusion.

Human beings are not naturally rational creatures who occasionally become emotional. We are emotional creatures who are capable of rational thought. The work of Jonathan Haidt, Daniel Kahneman, and others suggests that people typically arrive at conclusions intuitively and then construct rational justifications afterward. When a case becomes politically or culturally salient, this tendency becomes even stronger.

That does not mean only one side engages in emotional reasoning. People who are convinced the verdict proves systemic racism are probably motivated by emotion. People who are convinced the verdict proves the bankruptcy of progressive racial politics may also be motivated by emotion. Confirmation bias can cut both ways, but that is where the ability to reason breaks the cycle. I know that people say that nobody can turn off the emotional aspect of an event that took a human life, but that is what a jury trial is designed to do.

Sadly, events outside the courtroom have taken on a larger role in the judicial process and their inevitable outcomes. Protests, attacks on law enforcement, and racial ambulance chasing lawyers getting out way ahead of the process poison the jury pools and set a narrative for those who preemptively assume bias. A good example is now that OJ Simpson is dead, one of O.J. Simpson’s jurors revealed that 90% of them believed he was guilty, but they let him off as “payback” for Rodney King’s case.

Motivated reasoning often appears immune to contrary evidence. Facts that support the preferred narrative are amplified while facts that undermine it are ignored, discounted, or reinterpreted. Evidence doesn’t matter unless it fits the pre-established narrative, all else is discarded as biased, tools of the oppressor, or worse, treated as if it didn’t exist.

Some people may fully understand the facts and still legitimately object to the verdict because they disagree with the law itself, the charging decision, sentencing practices, or broader criminal justice policies. In that situation, they are not rejecting reality; they are arguing about what justice ought to be rather than what the law presently is. That is common these days in immigration law.

But there are also dishonest people, some with a dedicated, easily manipulable following of moral and ethical zombies, whose intent is not to assure a just outcome, but intend to hijack the process and the public mind for their own reasons and advantages.

The question we should ask is this: Are the reactions we are seeing disputing the factual findings of the jury, disputing the legal standards applied by the court, using the case as a proxy battle for larger cultural and political conflicts, or are they just enhancing their own visibility?

Those arguments often get blended, and when they do, it can look like people are denying reality when they may be arguing about four entirely different things – but nobody in the media has the courage to ask them which one of the four they are advancing.

The difficulty is that once a criminal trial becomes a symbolic political event, the facts of the case frequently become secondary to the story that people decided to tell before the trial even began.