For decades, surveys have shown that Americans place greater confidence in the men and women of the U.S. armed forces than in virtually any other public or private institution. Even as trust in government, media, corporations, universities, and religious organizations steadily eroded, the military long stood apart—a rare civic constant associated with competence, discipline, and national unity in an age when other pillars of American life seemed to wobble. In a culture increasingly defined by fragmentation and grievance, the armed forces remained the last institution broadly recognized as standing above the fray.

But that reservoir of trust has not gone unchallenged. In recent years, a remarkable and deeply counterproductive effort has emerged from within the very institutions that once benefited from the military’s reputation, joined by political actors—primarily Democratic leaders—who increasingly view the armed forces through the lens of partisan struggle. As with universities, intelligence agencies, and the press, the military has been pulled into the gravitational field of polarization. Yet unlike those institutions, the armed forces’ apolitical standing is not optional—it is foundational to constitutional governance.

The most troubling development is that elements within the military’s senior leadership, along with some veterans in political life, helped accelerate this shift. Their animus toward President Donald J. Trump—toward the Commander in Chief himself—became so consuming that it eclipsed any regard for the institution they served. What began as a personal or ideological objection metastasized into a subtle campaign to recast the military’s professional obligations in quasi-political terms.

Figures such as former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley became emblematic of this transformation. Public reporting suggested Milley privately signaled he might take extraordinary steps if he believed the President contemplated dangerous military action. Whether such accounts were accurate or embellished, their political effect was unmistakable: they contributed to a narrative that distrust of the elected Commander in Chief was not simply a personal judgment but a professional duty. Rather than reinforcing the military’s apolitical posture, these episodes blurred the line between civilian oversight and partisan resistance. They normalized the idea of the military as an ideological arbiter—an institution whose loyalty to constitutional order must now be filtered through political interpretation.

As this narrative migrated outward, it metastasized further. The actions of the so-called “Seditious Six”—elected officials who recorded videos “reminding” active-duty personnel that they may ignore unlawful orders from the President—extended this logic. On its face, the message was uncontroversial: service members must never obey illegal commands. But the context told another story. No illegal orders had been issued. No crisis existed. The only thing these videos accomplished was to insinuate, without evidence, that the President was prone to criminality and that the military should brace for the need to resist him.

This was not a civic warning; it was political theater targeted at the perception of the armed forces. It was not a reminder to individual soldiers; it was an arrow aimed at the last institution not yet smeared by the corrosive tactics that have already hollowed out confidence in so many others. The suggestion that the President might soon issue unlawful orders served as a pretext for framing the military as a partisan veto power—one that must stand ready to reject the decisions of a commander whose legitimacy these politicians openly questioned.

The political class has done this before. Institutions that retain public trust become tempting targets for narratives demanding ideological conformity. The press went first. Universities followed. Law enforcement, intelligence agencies, even the courts—all were drawn into ideological combat by those who saw advantage in their politicization. In every case, the result was predictable: diminished credibility, increased polarization, and the erosion of public confidence.

Now the military is enduring the same treatment—from activists recycling 1960s-era “baby killer” slurs to commentators invoking fictional officers from movies—and the consequences may be greater than any previous institutional decline. A republic can survive a politicized press or a compromised university system; it cannot survive a military establishment perceived as a partisan actor. Once the public comes to view the armed forces not as defenders of the nation but as instruments of political struggle, something foundational begins to fracture.

None of this was inevitable. It was the product of deliberate choices—by political leaders who could not separate personal hatred for Trump from their responsibility to preserve the neutrality of the armed forces, and by military leaders who allowed themselves to be drawn into narratives that should never cross the civil-military divide. If there is a path back, it begins with reestablishing the principle that the military must remain, above all else, an institution of national—not partisan—loyalty. Only then can it regain the trust that once made it the last steady pillar in an unsteady age.