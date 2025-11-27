Unlicensed Punditry

Jason Stephenson
1h

I served from 93-07, this real start before 9/11, around 98, with our continued combat efforts in Bosnia & Kosovo, it really heated up in 2003. What people don't want to admit is that troops & vets haven't been treated well since WW2. While 1% there military service helps them, for many of us we have to hid it for job interviews, legal matters, extra. & if you do talk about it the politically correct thing to do is talk crap about it.

My grips are simple, we were not allowed to win, not allowed to put a end to our missions, then coming home, find out that while you were fighting for people's liberties, they, were voting them away. Can't find work because your either to over qualified or to underqualified & so you go to school & find the same issue. the only way to get help is if you claim PTSD, which then disarms you.

I was outside a mall in Spokane smoking a cig this was around 2003, when a teenage bunk asked how I could be a baby killer. I looked at him & said, do you like being under age, able to sit out here & smoke without being dragged off, that's how, you fucking little prick.

Anyways, I use to tell people if you go in, am for life otherwise you pretty Fed when you get out. Now I tell them don't go in, you think your fighting for life, liberty & the pursuit of happens, your not. these assholes will vote it away.

