The Tyranny of the Twenty Percent

On my Facebook page this morning, I shared a piece by Mark Steyn that nails a critical truth about our society. He points out that the left’s “twenty percent” in the classic 80/20 rule isn’t just a random slice of the population – it is populated by “everyone who matters: teachers, doctors, media, mainline ‘churches,’ Supreme Court judges.” This elite minority wields disproportionate influence, shaping culture, policy, and public thought. But what makes this group truly dangerous isn’t their power alone - it’s their transformation from intellectuals into ideologues, hardened by an ideology so rigid it is impervious to facts, logic, or truth.

These aren’t dumb people. Many in this twenty percent hold advanced degrees, occupy prestigious positions, and navigate complex systems with ease. You don’t become a doctor, a judge, or a tenured professor without some intellectual horsepower. Yet, something sets them apart from others with similar cognitive gifts. In a healthy mind, intellectual maturation brings an increasing curiosity - a hunger for more questions, deeper complexity, and a willingness to challenge assumptions. As people grow in knowledge, they typically become more comfortable with uncertainty, recognizing that truth is often nuanced and multifaceted. They ask harder questions, probe inconsistencies, and embrace the discomfort of not having all the answers.

But for Steyn’s twenty percent, this process is inverted. As their influence grows, their intellectual curiosity shrinks. The number of questions they ask dwindles, the complexity they’re willing to entertain simplifies, and their openness to challenge vanishes. They don’t just stop questioning - they actively resist it. This isn’t a failure of intelligence; it’s a surrender to ideology. They’ve traded the pursuit of truth for the comfort of certainty, clinging to a worldview that explains everything and excuses contradiction. Facts that don’t fit are dismissed, logic that undermines their narrative is ignored, and truth becomes an inconvenience.

This shift from intellectual to ideologue has profound consequences. Consider the media, where journalists - once trained to question power - now amplify approved narratives without scrutiny. Or teachers, who shape young minds but increasingly teach what to think rather than how to think. Even mainline churches, meant to grapple with eternal questions, often peddle ideological platitudes over spiritual inquiry. Supreme Court judges, tasked with interpreting the law impartially, sometimes bend it to fit preconceived outcomes. In each case, the twenty percent’s refusal to question their assumptions doesn’t just stunt their own growth - it distorts the institutions they control, eroding public trust and rational discourse.

What drives this intellectual regression? Part of it is the allure of belonging. Ideology offers a tribe, a sense of moral superiority, and a ready-made framework to navigate a chaotic world. Questioning that framework risks exile, so the twenty percent doubles down, prioritizing group loyalty over truth. Social pressures amplify this - dissenters face ostracism, career ruin, or public shaming. Over time, the habit of not questioning becomes a feature, not a bug. They surround themselves with echo chambers, from academic circles to media bubbles, where challenges to their worldview are rare and easily dismissed.

It is easy to believe things that fit your worldview (makes you feel good) and to believe that people who do not believe the same way are just evil (how dare they not see the truth!) and as F.A.Hayek once noted, it isn’t really that hard to deprive the majority of independent thought.

As a matter of fact, progressive ideology largely depends on people never recognizing objective reality. Many contemporary “movements”, the BLM and Trans “movements” in particular, are based on events (Hands up, don’t shoot!) that are objectively false and logic that is illogical but are sustained by propaganda and agitprop. It is unfortunately all too common that clashes and violence rest upon the perpetuation of a perception of some offense (i.e. the distortion of Charlie Kirk’s positions) that has no basis in fact and yet, authorities are too afraid to correct for fear of violent reaction – or, in the case of many cause célèbres of the left, such a correction would end that movement’s political usefulness.

The problem with not correcting obvious untruths is this – uncorrected perception will become a sort of pseudo-objective truth (i.e., conventional wisdom) if it is not effectively countered with objective fact – and this is why progressives tend to constantly prevaricate, parse, and dissemble.

Objectivity is the left’s biggest nightmare. That is why they must wage war against any public criticism or public expression of doubt. That is why cancel culture, bans on free speech, and de-platforming of the opposition became all the rage on the left – and now it appears we can add political violence and assassinations to that list.

Truth is the most effective weapon rational people possess. Progressivism cannot survive a head on crash with reality.

The solution isn’t to silence them - that’s their tactic - but to openly challenge them relentlessly with facts, logic, and better questions. We must demand they justify their positions, not with feelings or dogma, but with evidence and reason. That is the only way to loosen the grip of their ideology and reclaim the intellectual curiosity that makes civil society and real progress – and peace - possible.