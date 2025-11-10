I was fishing for something to listen to as I worked out the last week and stumbled onto a podcast where a group of under-30s were lamenting the state of their lives. They spoke with a kind of weary self-importance, cataloguing all the ways modern existence had failed them - the cost of living, the stress of work, the difficulty of “finding meaning.” They sounded genuinely despondent.

But what struck me wasn’t their unhappiness; it was the absolute lack of context behind it. These were young people born into the most technologically advanced, materially comfortable, and physically secure era in human history - and yet, to hear them tell it, they were living through an age of ruin with the Visigoths at the gates.

It isn’t that their complaints were made in bad faith; rather, they were made in ignorance of history. Without the ballast of perspective, their dissatisfaction floats freely, detached from the reality of human progress.

Consider this: How long have we had mobile phones small enough to fit in a pocket, powerful enough to process more data than the Apollo spacecraft, and cheap enough that nearly every person in the developed world owns one? How long have we been able to access virtually all of human knowledge from anywhere on the planet? Not even two decades. The iPhone, that pocket-sized oracle of modern life, was released in 2007. Before that, you couldn’t summon a car, buy dinner, or manage your finances from a glowing rectangle in your hand.

When I began my career - hardly ancient history, about four decades ago - getting paid meant being handed a paper check. You then drove to the bank, where the drive-through window was considered an exciting new convenience. The idea that money could be instantly deposited, transferred, or invested without leaving your desk would have seemed like science fiction. Today, the average twenty-something complains if their Venmo transfer takes longer than five seconds.

The same goes for information and computing. When I studied computer programming in college, it meant sitting at a keypunch machine, manually creating thousands of perforated cards - each one representing a single line of code - and then feeding them into a mainframe. You would wait, often for hours, hoping you hadn’t mistyped a single character. One wrong punch, one misplaced letter or number, and the entire program failed. There was no “undo” button, no auto-save, no compiler that flagged your errors. You learned patience, precision, and humility the hard way - lessons that seem in short supply in an era when coding means dragging icons around a screen and letting AI autocomplete your logic.

This is not to diminish the genuine pressures of modern life - the cost of housing, the precarity of certain jobs, the social dislocation wrought by digital living. But those challenges exist alongside an unprecedented expansion of opportunity, freedom, and comfort. Our ancestors endured war, famine, and disease on a scale that would annihilate modern sensibilities. Even our grandparents lived without the luxuries that have become invisible to us: air conditioning, antibiotics, affordable travel, or a global communications network that allows you to see and speak with someone thousands of miles away in real time.

And yet, with all this, despair grows. Depression and anxiety rates climb among the young, not because they have less, but because they have lost a sense of proportion - and with it, gratitude. The more comfortable life becomes, the less equipped we seem to be to bear its minor discomforts. The past has been erased as a reference point; the struggle for survival replaced by the struggle for meaning.

Technology has given us power without perspective. It has collapsed time and distance but also flattened history, convincing many that what exists now is the way it has always been - and therefore, that whatever dissatisfaction they feel must be proof of decline, not progress.

Maybe it is a generational thing, but I understood the difference in my life and the life my parents and grandparents lived and was grateful for the advances that society, technology and science were achieving. I have a titanium knee. It was installed in 110 minutes at the hospital. In my dad’s time, the operation, if possible, would have been cost prohibitive and in my granddad’s time, he would just have to be crippled with pain.

Perhaps the antidote is simple: context. To study history not as a burden of dead facts but as a mirror reflecting how astonishingly fortunate we are. To remember that comfort was bought with toil, convenience with invention, and freedom with sacrifice.

Perspective, after all, is the one app that can’t be downloaded - but it may be the one we need most.