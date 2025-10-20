Unlicensed Punditry

mvlbob
6h

A very interesting mix of the folks who were at the local demonstrations around where I live. Not many in the productive sector of the local economy.

KEVIN HALL
5h

I consider myself to be a normie - or at least as normal as I have always been. And you are spot on Michael - I am tired of all the crap - so tired that I am simply ignoring it and going on with my life.

In my social media life, I have continued to like or give a smile emoji for those political cartoons, or postings I find interesting enough to respond to, but I have given up on providing commentary there, as it falls on mostly purple headed, pierced, and ridiculous clothe, freakish looking morons who, in my opinion, do not deserve the time of day for my response. Nor if I did give one, would they even hear it through all of their yelling and screaming.

So, Michael you sir are spot on! We 'normies' are just tired and refuse to play along anymore. We have much bigger things to concern ourselves with - such as God, Family, Country. We no longer agree to even acknowledge that dwindling faction of our society and their constant lies and leftist/communist/fascist rhetoric.

We have recognized that their King has no Clothes, and as such we are done with the delusion!

