The Democrats’ meticulously planned and generously funded “No Kings” color revolution - a desperate bid to upend American stability through orchestrated chaos - has utterly collapsed, and its failure is inextricably linked to the sharp decline in young people identifying as transgender. Both phenomena are erected on foundations of pure fantasy, conditions that evaporate under scrutiny. Yes, there are self-proclaimed “revolutionaries” donning black masks and transgender individuals demanding societal overhaul, but truth and the inexorable march of time are dismantling their illusions brick by brick.

Consider the so-called GRANTIFA “revolution,” that ragtag alliance of grievance-fueled agitators. The passage of time alone exposes their farce. They scream about systemic oppression, yet the very policies pushed by their leftist leaders decades ago - defunding police, lax prosecution, open borders, and economic sabotage - are the root causes of the urban decay, crime waves, and social fractures they now protest. It’s elementary cause and effect: sow chaos through progressive experiments, reap anarchy, then feign outrage when the bill comes due. Protesters blockade streets and smash windows, claiming to fight fascism, while ignoring how past enactments birthed the monsters they battle today.

Time reveals the hypocrisy; reality refuses to align with their scripted narrative of victimhood.

Parallel this with the transgender ideology thrust upon youth. Truth, unyielding and biological, proves there’s no escape from one’s sex. No cocktail of hormones, no scalpel’s “butchery,” can rewrite chromosomes or transform a man into a woman - or vice versa. It’s biologically impossible, a delusion peddled as empowerment. What starts as trendy affirmation in echo-chamber schools ends in regret, detransition, and shattered lives as puberty’s realities assert themselves. Studies and anecdotes pile up: young people, once swept into the fad, are fleeing in droves as the emperor’s new gender reveals its naked fraud.

Supporters of both causes - revolution and gender fluidity - are reduced to raw anger, nothing more. They’re toddlers in a meltdown: the boy denied his toy at the store, the girl refused candy at the 7-11. We’re witnessing the aisle-collapse phase - writhing, screaming, frustrated tears - as their demands crash against immovable facts. No amount of shouting changes physics or policy fallout.

These twin failures share one fatal flaw: dependence on rational, everyday people - normies - buying into the required delusions. Both need sympathetic enablers to pretend the emperor wears clothes, to nod along as cities burn or boys compete in girls’ sports. But the normies are exhausted. Done. Dusted. These movements are hurtling toward the ash bin of history, discarded like yesterday’s failed ideologies.

Every leftist narrative hinges on well-meaning folks propping up the lies. Chicago and Memphis? Safe havens for all, they claim - no rampant violence, no failing schools. DC without carjackers? Pure fiction. ANTIFA’s just an “idea,” not masked thugs torching precincts. Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle boast enlightened leadership, not idiot mayors who let riots rage unchecked. ICE deports citizens, we’re told, while protests against it are “fiery but mostly peaceful” - echoing the absurd spin on BLM riots that leveled blocks and lives. George Floyd, sainted martyr; Charlie Kirk, bigoted Hitler figure slain by a MAGA groyper extremist. These assertions, delivered with hysterical confidence and tearful emotion, collide head-on with observable reality: dashcam videos, crime stats, burned-out storefronts, biological science.

People are fed up with the lying, the contradictions, the relentless gaslighting. The miracle is that the normies are not erupting in rage. No counterrevolutions or pitchforks. Just quiet withdrawal. The sympathy tank is bone-dry. Normies scroll past the outrage, mute the hysterics, and refuse to play along.

It’s parental disappointment writ large: ignoring the screaming theater kids mid-tantrum, a gentle head-pat for the misbehaving child, eyes conveying “We expected better.” The left’s house of cards crumbles not from assault, but abandonment. Truth prevails when participation ends. These delusions die unlamented, exposed as the childish fantasies they always were.

The sound you hear is the lid of History’s dustbin slamming shut.