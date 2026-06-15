Every time Elon Musk’s net worth climbs to some new astronomical figure, the same chorus appears on cue. “No one should have that much money.” “Tax him.” “Seize it.” “Make him pay his fair share.” Now that Musk is officially the world’s first trillionaire, the volume has only increased. On the Bernie Scale of political bitching, this is clearly an 11.5 on a scale of 0-10.

To many on the political left, his fortune is treated as self-evident proof of a broken system. Their conclusion is not merely that Musk has too much money. Their conclusion is that government should take it.

What strikes me is how few people stop to ask a simple question: as compared to what? Compared to what institution? Compared to what steward? Compared to what demonstrated record of competence? The argument assumes that government would somehow produce more value with that money than Musk does. That assumption deserves far more scrutiny than it is getting.

I understand the immediate objection. Government and private enterprise have different missions. SpaceX is not running a military. Tesla does not maintain interstate highways. Starlink is not administering Medicare. Fair enough. Yet all organizations consume resources and produce outcomes, and whether public or private they can still be evaluated on efficiency, innovation, responsiveness, and the value they create for the people they serve.

On that basis, the comparison becomes uncomfortable for the advocates of confiscation.

SpaceX lowered launch costs so dramatically that it effectively rewrote the economics of access to space. The company routinely lands and reuses rockets that government agencies once treated as disposable and accomplished what many experts declared impossible. Tesla drove an entire global automotive industry to accelerate electric vehicle development years ahead of schedule. Starlink has brought high-speed internet to remote areas where traditional providers either could not or would not go while keeping communications operating in disaster zones and war zones. Meanwhile, the Biden administration spent billions on rural broadband initiatives and produced bupkis to show for it and with his purchase of Twitter, he singlehandedly saved free speech while government tried to censor it.

One can dislike Musk personally and criticize his politics, his social media habits, his management style, or his ego. The question remains whether the value created by those enterprises exceeds the value that would have been created had the money remained in government hands.

At this point, critics usually raise what they believe is a devastating counterargument: Musk benefited from government contracts, subsidies, and tax incentives.

That is true. SpaceX has received NASA contracts. Tesla benefited from electric vehicle incentives. Various Musk companies have done business with government agencies.

The interesting thing is that this objection strengthens the pro-Elon argument.

SpaceX was not handed money to do nothing. It was paid to perform services that government had been purchasing for decades from traditional aerospace contractors. The relevant question is whether taxpayers received more value for those dollars. Looking at launch costs, launch frequency, technological innovation, and mission success, the answer appears to be yes. Musk’s companies demonstrate what can happen when private-sector incentives are applied to problems government has struggled to solve efficiently.

Imagine if the federal government had been given the capital that ultimately flowed into Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink. Does anyone seriously believe Washington would have done better?

The government cannot even maintain a website without spending enough money to buy a small island nation. Remember the Obamacare portal launch? The federal government spent years and hundreds of millions of dollars creating Healthcare.gov only to unveil a spectacular failure. Cost overruns are so routine in federal projects that they barely qualify as news anymore. The Pentagon has failed repeated audits. California’s high-speed rail project has consumed billions while producing little beyond artist renderings, revised timelines, and fresh requests for funding. The federal government currently carries debt measured in tens of trillions of dollars and annual deficits that would have been considered catastrophic only a generation ago.

This is the institution that many people believe should take control of even more resources because Elon Musk has become too wealthy.

Again, compared to what?

The argument ultimately reveals a deeper philosophical divide. Many people view wealth as a fixed pie. If one person has more, someone else must necessarily have less. Wealth, in this framework, is not created but redistributed. The reality is that most modern wealth is generated through value creation.

Musk did not become wealthy because he loaded pallets of cash onto a truck and drove away with them. His wealth exists largely because investors believe his companies are worth enormous sums based on their future earnings and future contributions. If Tesla vanished tomorrow, humanity would still possess factories, vehicles, software, patents, engineering knowledge, and the infrastructure built around them. If SpaceX vanished tomorrow, humanity would still possess launch facilities, rockets, satellites, manufacturing capabilities, and decades of accumulated technical knowledge. The wealth represented by Musk’s fortune is largely a reflection of productive assets and productive capacity.

Government, by contrast, does not create wealth in the same manner. It acquires resources through taxation, borrowing, regulation, and monetary expansion. Some of those resources are used wisely. Many are not. A trillionaire is not necessarily evidence of economic failure. A government that spends trillions it does not have, borrows against future generations, loses track of enormous sums of money, fails audits, and routinely delivers projects years late and billions over budget may be a far better candidate for public concern.

None of this means government serves no purpose. A functioning civilization requires courts, law enforcement, national defense, infrastructure, and the rule of law. The question is not whether government should exist. The question is why so many people instinctively trust government with resources that it did not create while distrusting the entrepreneurs who did.

Since Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire, critics have demanded that government take a larger share of his wealth. They call it fairness. To rational people, it looks like punishment.

Musk’s success is an embarrassment to the self-styled contemporary Soviets who insist government can outperform private enterprise if only it is given enough money, authority, and control. Decades of evidence suggest otherwise. Waste, fraud, abuse, and inefficiency are not accidental defects of large bureaucracies. They are recurring features of systems spending other people’s money with limited accountability. That is precisely why the Founders limited government through enumerated powers in the first place. They understood that the public treasury is a temptation that must be restrained.

Before attempting to confiscate Musk’s wealth—or anyone else’s—the advocates of such policies should first demonstrate that government can produce a trillion dollars worth of value with the resources it already controls.

That would be a persuasive place to start.