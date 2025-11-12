The Tragic Death of Shop Class
The real reason may be more about ideology than you would think.
When I went into the eighth grade – the last year of middle school in our school system – one of my favorite classes was shop. We learned basic electrical skills, carpentry, metal working, and simple automobile maintenance skills - like how to change oil, spark plugs and how to set the points and tune a carburetor (which cars don’t have any more, replaced by electronic ignition and fuel injection systems).
Of course, back in the day most students in shop were male and most females went into Home Economics but for two weeks every semester, the classes swapped and the girls learned about shop stuff and the boys learned how to shop for, cook, and serve a meal.
Most schools have done away with basic shop and home economics classes for the general body of students.
Why would that happen, would one suppose?
I have a theory, newly formed, which I will get to in a minute.
I read two remarkable posts this morning that were linked on Instapundit – the first one on X by a person with the X handle Wokal Distance that chronicled the alternative universe in which they were immersed at their 11 years old’s school when the boy joined the middle school band. Wokal wrote:
“To say that band night was feminine coded would be an understatement. It would be more accurate to say that feminized modes of behavior and communication were embedded in every single interaction. It was a totally alien environment for anyone who isn’t well versed in navigating the social codes of progressive leftist institutional spaces. It was like the slogan “the future is female” was taken to be a command delivered from God Himself turned into an education program.
Now, I want you to imagine what it is like for an 11-year-old boy to be saturated in that environment day after day. he is an alien in his own school who is treated essentially like a ticking time bomb who needs to be effectively managed rather than engaged with and taught, and he knows this is happening. It is hard to overstate the level of hostility towards boys that is floating around in the ambient culture of the school system. It isn’t so much that there is an explicit form of anti-male bigotry (although examples of that exist) it is more that there is an overall attitude of distaste for anything masculine and an utter indifference towards the interests, fortunes, and inner lives of young boys. The expectations, norms, rules, and standards of behavior cater to the sensibilities of girls and women.”
The second is from December of last year by Selina Rifkin titled “I tried to invent a family – because I didn’t know what it meant” in which she writes about her quest to build a family using the woke progressive tools she was taught:
“This idea of creating family ignores how humans have been doing business for hundreds of thousands of years. It ignores evolution and biology. But that wasn’t my only problem. Having had a very poor example of manhood for a father, I didn’t tend to choose any better than my mother had. At least, sometimes.
The guys that I felt strongly emotional about were all thoroughly inappropriate for me and probably inappropriate for anyone. At least one of them was a domestic abuser. This is what happens when girls don’t have a good father. While I can’t speak to this directly, I don’t imagine having a bad mother is any good for boys either.”
You really should go and read both articles in total. Pretty eye opening – and horrific – when you realize these scenarios are the operating theory of our schools and many parents who have committed their lives to living in a state of suspended reality.
But back to shop class to wrap this up.
What do shop class (and STEM related classes as well) feature that most other classes don’t?
I think it is that while other classes deal with theoretical concepts and live in books, computers and the mind, shop class brings kids in direct, dirt under the fingernails, contact with the real world in a way the others cannot. Even if kids take chemistry or physics, most of the experiments are sort of theatrical to illustrate concepts – but lack the “touch grass” (as they cool kids say) connection with the world.
F.A. Hayek wrote of how the leadership in the Soviet Union could never allow criticism of any of the communist central planning because that criticism could foment doubt in the minds of the public about the success of the plan or project – and that doubt could metastasize into doubt about the planners and then the government. That could never be allowed.
I think it is the same Soviet idea as is promoted by the woke in their public-school indoctrination centers. The direct contact with reality provided by shop classes, where concepts and actions can be immediately recognized as falsifiable, are the reason shop class is verboten.
As Wokal Distance put it:
“Now, Imagine you are a young white male. You graduate from the school system and are released into the world only to find that the feminine modes of socialization pushed on you are entirely unfit for purpose. That the social skills you were taught fail utterly in both the job markets young men tend towards (construction, engineering, building, landscaping, etc.) and have no purchase in the dating market where highly agentic, masculine, wealthy men have a huge advantage over the passive, docile ‘nice boy.’”
Not a real surprise how young men are being attracted to anything that promises to restore competitive masculinity, is there?
Shop was ultra important in my high school learning. I still use those skills, plus what my dad taught me as well as being in the boiler room on a destroyer. In fact I often tell people I learned most of the things that have helped me the most from wrestling , shop, Boy Scouts, and the US Navy.
I believe a part of the demise of shop classes (and Home Ec) was the allowing of advertising by liars. I mean Lawyers. As soon as the culture became aware that little Johnny's parents could sue the deep pocketed, governemnt run school districts for millions of dollars if ole Johnny cut his finger in shop class, or even had his feelings hurt, school districts began to see shop and home ec classes as a liability too great to bear. Like you Mike, I took shop classes in middle school and all through high school. In fact, my father, who was a degreed engineer, built the first of his three Schinn bicycle shops (you remember those, don't you?) across the street from th local high school in our (then) small town in the San Fernencdo Velley, North of L.A. He occasionally went across the street to the auto shop prrogram's teacher, and sked him to send him his most advanced student that might be interested in working in a bicycle shop. My best friend in the world is the shop teacher's oldest son. Both me and my sister worked in my Dads shop from the age of 12 onwards. My Sister even took auto shop in high schoo;. I always thought it was because she wanted to look at the boy's a**es as they were bent over the cars. But she got A's both semesters, and a guy in the class with her told me she was one of the best mechanics he'd ever seen.
I think the world started to go to hell when the Fed Gov (Maybe it was SCOTUS?} started allowing both lawyers and pharmaceutical companies to start advertising their wares/services.
(BTW, as a retired Mfg./Mechanical engineer, I devoted my last ten years in the 2000's, 2010's to forming, mentoring, and buiding robots teams in my daughters middle school, high school, and later the junior college she went to. She was never involved in any of them. Sooo many of the boys on the teams wanted me to show them how to weld, and machine, and how to use the 3d solid modeling Cad/Cam apps that I knew.)
Everyone should support Mike Rowe's "Works" program, and my personal fav, The Gene Haas Foundation for CNC Machining education.
Best Regards, tHe fReE RadiCal.