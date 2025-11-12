When I went into the eighth grade – the last year of middle school in our school system – one of my favorite classes was shop. We learned basic electrical skills, carpentry, metal working, and simple automobile maintenance skills - like how to change oil, spark plugs and how to set the points and tune a carburetor (which cars don’t have any more, replaced by electronic ignition and fuel injection systems).

Of course, back in the day most students in shop were male and most females went into Home Economics but for two weeks every semester, the classes swapped and the girls learned about shop stuff and the boys learned how to shop for, cook, and serve a meal.

Most schools have done away with basic shop and home economics classes for the general body of students.

Why would that happen, would one suppose?

I have a theory, newly formed, which I will get to in a minute.

I read two remarkable posts this morning that were linked on Instapundit – the first one on X by a person with the X handle Wokal Distance that chronicled the alternative universe in which they were immersed at their 11 years old’s school when the boy joined the middle school band. Wokal wrote:

“To say that band night was feminine coded would be an understatement. It would be more accurate to say that feminized modes of behavior and communication were embedded in every single interaction. It was a totally alien environment for anyone who isn’t well versed in navigating the social codes of progressive leftist institutional spaces. It was like the slogan “the future is female” was taken to be a command delivered from God Himself turned into an education program. Now, I want you to imagine what it is like for an 11-year-old boy to be saturated in that environment day after day. he is an alien in his own school who is treated essentially like a ticking time bomb who needs to be effectively managed rather than engaged with and taught, and he knows this is happening. It is hard to overstate the level of hostility towards boys that is floating around in the ambient culture of the school system. It isn’t so much that there is an explicit form of anti-male bigotry (although examples of that exist) it is more that there is an overall attitude of distaste for anything masculine and an utter indifference towards the interests, fortunes, and inner lives of young boys. The expectations, norms, rules, and standards of behavior cater to the sensibilities of girls and women.”

The second is from December of last year by Selina Rifkin titled “I tried to invent a family – because I didn’t know what it meant” in which she writes about her quest to build a family using the woke progressive tools she was taught:

“This idea of creating family ignores how humans have been doing business for hundreds of thousands of years. It ignores evolution and biology. But that wasn’t my only problem. Having had a very poor example of manhood for a father, I didn’t tend to choose any better than my mother had. At least, sometimes. The guys that I felt strongly emotional about were all thoroughly inappropriate for me and probably inappropriate for anyone. At least one of them was a domestic abuser. This is what happens when girls don’t have a good father. While I can’t speak to this directly, I don’t imagine having a bad mother is any good for boys either.”

You really should go and read both articles in total. Pretty eye opening – and horrific – when you realize these scenarios are the operating theory of our schools and many parents who have committed their lives to living in a state of suspended reality.

But back to shop class to wrap this up.

What do shop class (and STEM related classes as well) feature that most other classes don’t?

I think it is that while other classes deal with theoretical concepts and live in books, computers and the mind, shop class brings kids in direct, dirt under the fingernails, contact with the real world in a way the others cannot. Even if kids take chemistry or physics, most of the experiments are sort of theatrical to illustrate concepts – but lack the “touch grass” (as they cool kids say) connection with the world.

F.A. Hayek wrote of how the leadership in the Soviet Union could never allow criticism of any of the communist central planning because that criticism could foment doubt in the minds of the public about the success of the plan or project – and that doubt could metastasize into doubt about the planners and then the government. That could never be allowed.

I think it is the same Soviet idea as is promoted by the woke in their public-school indoctrination centers. The direct contact with reality provided by shop classes, where concepts and actions can be immediately recognized as falsifiable, are the reason shop class is verboten.

As Wokal Distance put it:

“Now, Imagine you are a young white male. You graduate from the school system and are released into the world only to find that the feminine modes of socialization pushed on you are entirely unfit for purpose. That the social skills you were taught fail utterly in both the job markets young men tend towards (construction, engineering, building, landscaping, etc.) and have no purchase in the dating market where highly agentic, masculine, wealthy men have a huge advantage over the passive, docile ‘nice boy.’”

Not a real surprise how young men are being attracted to anything that promises to restore competitive masculinity, is there?