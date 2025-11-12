Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

Shop was ultra important in my high school learning. I still use those skills, plus what my dad taught me as well as being in the boiler room on a destroyer. In fact I often tell people I learned most of the things that have helped me the most from wrestling , shop, Boy Scouts, and the US Navy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Straub's avatar
Ray Straub
2h

I believe a part of the demise of shop classes (and Home Ec) was the allowing of advertising by liars. I mean Lawyers. As soon as the culture became aware that little Johnny's parents could sue the deep pocketed, governemnt run school districts for millions of dollars if ole Johnny cut his finger in shop class, or even had his feelings hurt, school districts began to see shop and home ec classes as a liability too great to bear. Like you Mike, I took shop classes in middle school and all through high school. In fact, my father, who was a degreed engineer, built the first of his three Schinn bicycle shops (you remember those, don't you?) across the street from th local high school in our (then) small town in the San Fernencdo Velley, North of L.A. He occasionally went across the street to the auto shop prrogram's teacher, and sked him to send him his most advanced student that might be interested in working in a bicycle shop. My best friend in the world is the shop teacher's oldest son. Both me and my sister worked in my Dads shop from the age of 12 onwards. My Sister even took auto shop in high schoo;. I always thought it was because she wanted to look at the boy's a**es as they were bent over the cars. But she got A's both semesters, and a guy in the class with her told me she was one of the best mechanics he'd ever seen.

I think the world started to go to hell when the Fed Gov (Maybe it was SCOTUS?} started allowing both lawyers and pharmaceutical companies to start advertising their wares/services.

(BTW, as a retired Mfg./Mechanical engineer, I devoted my last ten years in the 2000's, 2010's to forming, mentoring, and buiding robots teams in my daughters middle school, high school, and later the junior college she went to. She was never involved in any of them. Sooo many of the boys on the teams wanted me to show them how to weld, and machine, and how to use the 3d solid modeling Cad/Cam apps that I knew.)

Everyone should support Mike Rowe's "Works" program, and my personal fav, The Gene Haas Foundation for CNC Machining education.

Best Regards, tHe fReE RadiCal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture