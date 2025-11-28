In the wake of an Afghan national shooting two unarmed National Guard soldiers—killing one—the Democrats’ immediate instinct was to condemn firearms rather than acknowledge the grief of the victims’ families. Their public concern seemed directed instead toward the challenges faced by Afghan asylum seekers. The moment is a stark reminder of two enduring truths: the profound “Norm MacDonald” (see Norm’s December 2016 tweet) callousness that increasingly defines Democratic rhetoric, and the fact that for more than half a century, progressives on both sides of the Atlantic have embraced an infantilizing theory of criminal justice—one that treats violent offenders as toddlers and the public as negligent parents who simply left too many dangerous objects within reach.

When a toddler hits someone with a toy, responsible adults don’t interrogate motive; they simply remove the toy. To a certain political faction, this metaphor is not a starting point but a governing philosophy: if a criminal uses a knife, ban the knife; if he uses a gun, ban the gun; if he uses a particular type of gun, ban that one too. Tools are the problem. Adults—those who commit the acts—are an afterthought.

Few countries demonstrate the futility of this approach more clearly than the United Kingdom. Beginning with the Firearms Act of 1968, Westminster launched a continuous, ever-tightening campaign to regulate, restrict, and eventually eliminate civilian access to nearly every type of firearm. The 1988 ban on most semi-automatic rifles, the sweeping 1997 handgun ban, restrictions on imitation firearms, limits on airguns, and the 2019 Offensive Weapons Act—all emerged from this worldview. Each atrocity involving a weapon triggered another round of the same question: What object must now be removed from reach?

Instead of confronting violent offenders, the UK confronted the hardware.

Yet violent crime persisted—morphed, adapted, and found new tools. When guns were tightly restricted, knife crime soared. When knives were regulated, young men carried machetes, screwdrivers, hammers, bottles, and acid. Parliament responded with new lists of prohibited blades, new age-limit rules, new restrictions on online sales, and ultimately “Knife Crime Prevention Orders” that attempted to regulate not weapons, but individuals’ daily movement. The toddler metaphor had expanded beyond objects to behavior: if he throws toys, limit his access to toys; if he throws food, limit his access to food.

But the adult remains unaddressed.

The UK’s decades-long experiment is a powerful rebuttal to the fantasy now promoted by American progressives—most loudly by Democrats—who insist that violent crime is fundamentally a matter of accessible instruments, not dangerous individuals. After every shooting, their response is ritualistic: ban the rifle, ban the accessory, ban the magazine, ban the ammunition, ban the sale, ban the carry—remove the next object from the toddler’s grasp. The implication is that the country is a nursery filled with impulsive children who cannot be trusted with sharp corners or electrical outlets.

But a society is not a nursery, and criminals are not toddlers.

The United States is now experiencing a wave of violent crime in cities governed by precisely this logic. Prosecutors decline to prosecute, judges decline to incarcerate, and police are discouraged from pursuing dangerous offenders. The tools become the focus. The criminal becomes the victim of circumstance. The offender is the mistreated child who simply found an attractive object and acted with insufficient supervision. Responsibility is recast as pathology; accountability becomes cruelty.

The UK has followed this logic to its natural end—and it still cannot escape the consequences of refusing to confront the actual drivers of violence. London’s streets are now awash in a level of random violence the police and political class seem paralyzed to address. Instead of reversing course, they double down with more object-bans, more restrictions, more behavior-control orders. Meanwhile, demographic and cultural shifts—stemming from years of high immigration from the developing world—have produced complex crime problems that no list of prohibited weapons can solve. The political class, terrified of acknowledging the societal implications, retreats into the comfort of banning things. It is far easier to outlaw a knife than to admit one’s immigration and policing policies have failed.

This toddler-theory of governance allows leaders to treat symptoms while avoiding responsibility for causes. It is a political coping mechanism masquerading as policy.

American progressives are walking the same path. Their calls for sweeping firearm bans, magazine bans, and accessory bans ignore the simple truth that the UK’s half-century of similar measures did not eliminate violent crime, did not prevent the rise of youth gangs, did not stop knife attacks, and did not prevent the surge of criminality associated with poorly vetted migrants. Meanwhile, the United States—vast, armed, diverse, and constitutional—cannot simply replicate Britain’s experiment even if it wanted to. And even if it could, the results would be no better.

The adult world requires adult solutions: policing, prosecution, incarceration, and the moral clarity to distinguish between law-abiding citizens and violent offenders. It demands a political class willing to name causes, not just ban objects; to confront the criminal, not his tools; to reject the fantasy that society can child-proof itself into public safety.

From handguns, shotguns to sharp pointed kitchen knives, the UK has spent sixty years removing every dangerous object from the room. Violence persisted anyway. America should take note.