Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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John Graboski's avatar
John Graboski
5h

Nicely drawn reference to Townsend' lyrics. I sang that song as a teenager and college student to the idiot new Marxists in our midst at the time. Today I sing it to the vile seditionist traitorous, cowardly, abdicating RINO vermin in both the federal and state governments. They are the more destructive Enemies Within.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
6h

Of course Democratic politicians don't admit to being wrong. Got any Republicans that do?

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