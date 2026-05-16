Continuing the same process of disregarding the rules that cost them their plan to erase Virginia Republicans in the first place, Virginia Democrats appealed to SCOTUS and, as expected, their plea — based on the transcendental legal principle of “but we really, really, want to do this and if we don’t get to do it, we are going to hold our breath until we turn blue and die” — was rebuffed.

One would think the sting of repeated rejection might inspire some measure of self-reflection, some quiet moment of introspection in which they ask themselves whether the problem might, in fact, be them. One would be wrong.

From LA to Richmond, from Memphis to New York, Democrats are showing all of America who they are — and it is but a cheap Temu version of Sandro Botticelli’s illustrations of Dante’s Inferno. Each ring of Hell and their residents are in clear view of anyone who cares to look upon them.

The difference, of course, is that Botticelli’s sinners at least had the self-awareness to know they were in Hell. Today’s progressive architects of urban decay, fiscal catastrophe, and institutional rot walk their circles with the serene confidence of people who believe they are building paradise, even as the evidence of their failure smolders around them like the ruins of every major American city they have governed for the last half century.

As they accuse others of authoritarianism and fascism, they advance both in service to their cause, deploying the language of liberation as a crowbar to pry open the doors of institutional power, which they then promptly deadbolt behind them. There is more than a whiff of the feeling that they believe they possess a divine right to rule, that the consent of the governed is merely a procedural inconvenience to be managed rather than a mandate to be earned. As Shakespeare penned, “Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”

Given the visible results of the failures of Democrat policies in cities and states sentenced to generations of left-wing Democrat rule, it is genuinely difficult to believe these are positions held by majorities of thinking people. The crumbling infrastructure, the metastasizing homelessness, the schools that warehouse children rather than educate them, the revolving-door criminal justice systems that protect no one — these are not the accidents of bad luck. They are the predictable, documented, and thoroughly catalogued outcomes of bad governance.

One must ask: how do they continue to get away with sucking at their jobs in an environment where literally anyone other than monsters like Karen Bass, Abigail Spanberger, Steve Cohen, or Zohran Mamdani has the opportunity to be elected to office?

My theory is that the ideological and political survival of Democrats is based on deimatic behavior.

Deimatic behavior is Nature’s take on “fake it till you make it.” It is a bluffing display — like suddenly revealing bright colors or startling patterns — deployed in the precise moment when a predator threatens. If the creature can just get the predator to pause its attack, even for a fraction of a second, it creates an opening for escape. The frill-necked lizard is perhaps the most theatrical practitioner of this art. It flares its magnificent neck frill, transforms itself from a small, frankly unremarkable reptile into something that appears large, furious, and dangerous and its predator, startled by the display, hesitates. In that hesitation, the lizard runs and lives to frill again.

The problem is not that the deimatic Democrats tend to expand their frills, the accusations of racism, the shrieks of fascism, the performative moral outrage deployed like a biological weapon at the first sign of political threat. We have come to expect the frill.

The problem is that the trick only works in the presence of an opponent who possesses the cognitive weakness of being willing to be fooled by that behavior —a willing participant in the deception. The only way the frilled lizard survives as a species is that its natural enemies are genetically incapable of the logic and reason necessary to stop being fooled. The lizard doesn’t get smarter. The predator just never does either.

Which brings us, inevitably, to the American voter.

In 1971, Pete Townshend penned these words for The Who’s anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again”:

I’ll tip my hat to the new Constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I’ll get on my knees and pray

We don’t get fooled again.

It is one of rock and roll’s great cries of weary, clear-eyed defiance (and thanks to the CSI franchise, a persistent and perpetual ear worm) — the sound of a man who has watched the revolution eat itself and resolved, with his whole chest, that he will not be taken in again. It is also, in its way, one of the most tragically optimistic songs ever written.

The whole magnificent, thundering point of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” is embedded in what Townshend understood but perhaps hoped wasn’t true: that we probably will get fooled again.

And we do get fooled again. And again. And again.

The frill flares and the predator freezes as the progressive lizard, grinning like Karen Bass during a vacation to Cuba, scurries off to run another city into the ground.