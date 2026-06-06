Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Charles F Glassman MD's avatar
Charles F Glassman MD
7h

This distinction between emotion as signal and emotion as authority feels important.

Emotion is not the enemy of reason. In many cases, it is the first messenger. Fear, anger, sadness, and discomfort can alert us that something matters. But when those emotions are treated as proof rather than information to examine, we stop reflecting and start reacting.

That seems true not only in institutions, but also in individual lives. The more threatened we feel, the more easily we mistake intensity for truth. And once that happens, reason often gets recruited after the fact to defend what fear or anger has already decided.

The challenge, as you point out, is not to suppress emotion. It is to create enough space between the feeling and the response for judgment, history, humility, and truth to enter the room.

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J Adams's avatar
J Adams
9h

You are so mean!! Now my feelings are hurt and I need to retreat to my safe space to recover. Have you no sympathy for those of us who are afflicted with the heartbreak of psoriasis? Or toenail fungus? Where is your humanity?? But that's what you can expect from someone who shops with those "smelly Walmart people" in Tennessee or some other horrible place that does not embrace the warmth of collectivism like the Utopia of New York City. Shame!!

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