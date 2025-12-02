Unlicensed Punditry

April
6h

Really great post. I left a progressive church in 2016 when it became an anti Trump rally then left a progressive synagogue when it became the same - ignoring Israel and the hostages who were still in hell. I prefer my mother’s tiny church in a rural area where the Gospel is preached.

Alexsander Stewart
4h

Thank you, Michael. “The Future of an Illusion” is the progressive bible, in my opinion. As a boy, I spent six years at an Episcopal boarding school, serving as an acolyte and alms bearer, and also singing in the choir. Chapel services were daily, and at least twice on Sunday.

In college, I sang in the choir. The sermons were delivered by outsiders invited to speak about their causes. Caesar Chavez is an example.

Now, as a recovering alcoholic, I pray and meditate daily, trying to build my conscious contact with God, as I understand Him. Religion isn’t my cup of tea, but I do attend some services a few times a year. We live in a small village in NH where there are four churches. They are well attended.

