Many conservatives insist that American progressives harbor a special animus toward Christianity and Judaism while maintaining a sentimental affection for Islam. But that theory attributes a kind of theological awareness that is almost entirely absent.



Progressives are not engaged in comparative religion; they are engaged in cultural semiotics. It isn’t that they can’t see the 1400 years of conquest and destruction of Islam, it is that their apparent hostility or affinity has less to do with doctrine and far more to do with how religion can be deployed as a symbol within a broader ideological theater.

The more accurate explanation is that the progressive imagination treats religion not as a system of transcendent truths but as a stage upon which to perform identity, empathy, and political virtue. In that framework, faith is aesthetic, not authoritative; symbolic, not binding. It exists to be used, not believed.

This performative instinct helps clarify why progressives appear to shift effortlessly between biblical rhetoric, Islamic motifs, and vaguely spiritualized appeals to “justice” or “inclusion.” To them, faith traditions are not repositories of obligations or inherited wisdom but wardrobes. Each religion offers a distinct set of costumes, props, and scenic backdrops that can be selected depending on which narrative they wish to project at a given moment. The question is not “What is true?” but “What plays well?”

Thus, Christianity—particularly in its orthodox or traditional forms—presents a problem. It is too concrete, too doctrinal, too historical. It resists reinterpretation. Its core claims about sin, redemption, and moral order impose constraints, and constraints spoil the production. When progressivism overtakes a church, therefore, its first act is to strip the sanctuary of its theological gravity and repurpose it as a symbolic stage. The result is a liturgy drained of transcendence and saturated with politics.

One need only look at the rapid transformation of mainline Protestant denominations. Once grounded in Scripture and catechesis, many now resemble theater troupes in clerical collars, where sermons serve as monologues and worship as performance art. Sanctuaries are festooned with banners, slogans, and seasonal displays lauding precisely the moral claims the Bible warns against. The church becomes not a house of God, but a venue—an amphitheater for the display of progressive cultural priorities.

This progression is not accidental. Performative religion requires malleable symbols, not uncompromising creeds. When progressives “capture” a denomination, they effectively convert its sacred space into stage space. The pulpit becomes a podium; the altar becomes a backdrop; the vestments become costumes. The Christian vocabulary remains, but emptied of theological content and repurposed as dramatic language for a political script.

Islam, in contrast, is treated largely as an abstraction, a narrative device representing global marginalization. The progressive embrace of Islamic symbols is not driven by a sympathetic reading of the Quran—few progressives bother to read it—but by the symbolic value Islam provides in the theatrical storyline of “oppressed versus oppressor.” It is useful precisely because it is distant, exotic, and unfamiliar enough to be mythologized. Its doctrines, many of which clash with progressive social views, are ignored, for doctrine plays no role in the performance anyway.

In this worldview, all religions are interchangeable genres: one might stage a Protestant justice pageant, a Catholic environmental passion play, or an interfaith solidarity tableau featuring borrowed Islamic ornamentation. The differences between these traditions matter no more than the differences between one Broadway set and another. All that matters is the effect on the audience.

The crucial distinction between traditional believers and progressive activists lies in their understanding of religion’s purpose. For believers, religion is covenantal—a claim upon one’s life that cannot be discarded without spiritual consequence. For progressives, religion is illustrative—a device for communicating a social message. Its value lies in its narrative power, not its moral authority. The moment a religious symbol ceases to serve the story, it is dropped. The costume is removed. The play is rewritten.

This is why progressivism, when it overtakes a church, often leaves behind a hollow institution: a stage set without a script, acts performed by apostates who deny God, and a sanctuary set-dressed with rainbow flags for a hollow play no one truly believes.

The remnants are decorative, not devotional.

Progressives do not love one religion and hate another. Rather, they love whatever symbol reinforces their ideological narrative and discard whatever does not. The theater persists; the faith evaporates. For them, religion is choreography—evocative, convenient, and ultimately disposable.