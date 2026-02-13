Last night I witnessed an event, in my own home, that I knew was significant, but the significance was not apparent at the time. It was only this morning I realized what I was being shown.

Yesterday was the 18-month birthday of the light of my life, my granddaughter Poppy. Poppy celebrated this monthly anniversary by officially ushering in the “terrible twos” by walking over to one of our elevated dog feeding stations, lifting out the water bowl, turning to acknowledge her grandmother and I telling her “no”, blurting out “Noooooo!” to herself and promptly turning the bowl up sideways and pouring water all over her and the floor.

She knows what “no” means, but because she is 18-months old, she doesn’t respect the word, especially when it comes to something she wants to do. This is natural, expected, and even endearing in a toddler who is just beginning to understand boundaries and consequences. What is troubling is when this same defiance becomes the operating principle of those who govern us.

Last night, when my wife took the Popster to her bedroom, read her a story and then put her down for the night, I came back to my office to check emails and the first thing I saw was a clip of Tim Walz, arrogantly announcing that the federal government owed the people of Minnesota ten million bucks for the damage the ICE enforcement did (especially galling since he sits on top of the pile of idiocy that caused the entire issue as well as being up to his jowls in 9 billion dollars of corruption). The next was a clip of Gavin Newsom proclaiming how truly virtuous he is in front of a gaggle of gal voters.

I thought about several things this morning, the first was Poppy’s toddler intransigence, and for some reason, I thought about John Adams’ famous quote that “our constitution is only fit for a moral and religious people.” Adams understood something fundamental about the American experiment: that our system of limited government and expansive liberty requires citizens who can govern themselves first.

Newsom reminded me of something my granddaddy once told me about people. He said people who loudly proclaim their virtue have none, and the people who possess virtue have no need to proclaim it because people see it. True character reveals itself through actions, not announcements.

The Walz clip reminded me of something Edmund Burke said: “Among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist.” When those in power can openly defy federal law, demand payment for the consequences of their own malfeasance, and face no real accountability, we are witnessing corruption not just of individuals but of the system itself.

And then it all came together. We are living the result of Burke’s quote.

America has always been a nation that, for it to work and continue to exist, depends on individual virtue operating under a common morality, a shared respect for the law paired with a willful restraint within the limits of those laws, and sufficient respect for the system that protects all of it that gives it value.

Minnesota is an example of failures in every single aspect of those requirements and represents another thing that Burke said: that “The true danger is when liberty is nibbled away, for expedients, and by parts.” We don’t lose our freedoms in one dramatic moment but through a thousand small surrenders, each justified by some immediate convenience or political advantage.

A free society depends on self-restraint. Not merely laws, but voluntary obedience to them. The Constitution was never meant to function as a mechanical restraint; it was meant to formalize a culture that already restrained itself. Law works only when most people obey it even when they could evade it. America functions because citizens internalize limits. You do not do something simply because you think you can get away with it. You don’t push every boundary to its breaking point and then demand reimbursement when the system reacts.

Minnesota, and increasingly the country, demonstrates what happens when that restraint disappears.

The parallel between my granddaughter’s defiance and our political leadership’s contempt for boundaries is not merely amusing—it’s revelatory. We forgive Poppy because she is learning, growing, and will eventually understand that “no” means something. What excuse do we have for leaders who have long since learned these lessons and choose to ignore them anyway?

A toddler’s rebellion is developmental; an adult’s is destructive. The child pours the water because she wants to see what happens. The modern state pours gasoline and demands compensation for the fire.

Burke’s warning about liberty notes that with each excuse, each exception, each moral performance replacing actual moral conduct the invisible foundation that freedom rests upon weakens. Without the willingness of individuals to govern themselves, the system must govern them instead.

That is the lesson our Poppy unknowingly demonstrated: freedom without internal restraint cannot last. A society that refuses to hear “no” does not remain free, it eventually requires someone stronger to say it for them.