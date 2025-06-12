I saw the video last night of Eva Longoria – from her home in Spain, no less – expressing how distraught she was about Trump’s attempts to expel people who never should have been allowed in the US in the first place, and it struck me that perhaps the most amazing thing about our so called “evolved” society is its arrogance.

The current repository of this arrogance is the left in America, the “progressives” and their current delivery system of choice, the Democratic Party. If you don’t believe me, just have a look on the pages of newspapers or on social media and you will quickly realize that the left smugly considers themselves superior to the right (and some of their own) and with the re-election of President Trump, they have seen fit to assert their self-anointed righteousness.

Arrogance has a symbiotic partner and that symbiotic component is conceit.

The conceit of the left is exemplified in their belief that they are the center of the universe, that everything that happens, happens only to them, because of them, and/or for them and as such history has no meaning unless it supports their positions and beliefs.

There have been several videos posted on X and TikTok proving these rich progressives (which, based on their own ideological beliefs, should not exist) showing they legitimately think they are altruistic when they hire an illegal alien immigrant to do menial work around their estates.

Cory Booker, the Spartacus of the Democrat side of the Senate, posted a video on X from a young woman, purporting to advocate for the poor “migrants” by regaling everybody about how the absence of “migrant” labor impacted her.

Not really the flex Cory thought it was.

As Vermont Democrat state representative Rebecca Balint said last week, if Trump is successful, Vermonters aren’t going to have “anyone around to wipe our asses.”

Therein lays their Achilles heel. Proverbs Chapter 16, verse 18 says:

“Pride goeth before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

If that is true, some of these folks on social media have a long way to fall.

There is one thing you learn about these people, and it is that when they plead the cases of people they imagine as lesser than them, they are merely pleading their own cases to be seen as better, more concerned, and far more charitable than you.

“I’m better than you because I’m rich, I’m famous, and I at least pretend to care.”

But for all their “humanitarian” impulses, their “caring” is merely performative - and it is obvious.

Their mendacity has been objectively proven for all with eyes and choose to see - when Ron DeSantis sent illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, within 48 hours the National Guard had been called, and the sainted “migrants” were on busses for other people’s back yards.

I noticed that now that ICE is detaining and deporting the Vineyard’s oyster-shucking workforce (consisting mostly of illegal aliens), the Vineyarders are defending them while shedding crocodile tears – mostly because the illegal migrants are now useful and that usefulness was lost when they were removed.

You all probably know or have known people like this – especially if you have spent any time in the corporate world where people measure your worth by what you can do for them. I’ve worked very, very, hard never to become one of those people – and I think I made it out without becoming that person.

That’s why I have no patience for the Eva Longoria’s of this world.