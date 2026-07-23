Image Created by ChatGPT specifically for this article at the direction of the author.

I’ve struggled to explain why the “Eat the rich” oppressed/oppressor dialectic still works, especially since there are a lot of prosperous and/or pampered people buying into it. Condensing my thoughts into words resulted in this:

The easier life becomes materially, the harder it becomes to recognize how extraordinary our circumstances actually are, and that blindness makes us willing to focus solely on the negative and trade away liberty as penance for those negatives.

Once again, I go back to the vault of wisdom my granddaddy created for me and reflect on his point that you can never know where you are going until you know where you have been. I would also add to his wisdom the codicil that you can’t appreciate where you are until you understand what it took to get you there, including the efforts of others of whom you are completely unaware.

We don’t have to look too far into the past to see our paths to today.

Just the changes over my lifetime have been astounding. My parents had a full-time job when they got home from their paying jobs just to keep a household running – everything took more time to do – cooking, home upkeep, car maintenance – and like many rural families, there was a garden to tend in the spring and summer, livestock to take care of all year round, vegetables and meat to preserve and cure after the harvest.

My mom didn’t can vegetables because it was trad wife, farm to table quaint. She canned vegetables because there wasn’t another practical option. My dad didn’t spend the weekend working on equipment because it was his hobby. He spent it changing points, adjusting carburetors, replacing belts, greasing fittings, and fixing whatever had broken during the week to have it ready to go to work on Monday.

Everything demanded labor and knowledge of how stuff worked.

Today, nearly every one of those tasks has been automated, mechanized or outsourced – or rendered unnecessary.

Dishwashers replaced hours of scrubbing. Microwaves replaced lengthy meal preparation. GPS replaced maps. Power tools replaced hand tools. Air conditioning has made summers bearable. Online banking eliminated stopping by the bank on Friday afternoon to deposit your paycheck. The average person now possesses conveniences that kings literally could not buy two hundred years ago – because they didn’t exist – and now that they do, we can’t imagine life without them.

That naturally raises the question: If life is objectively easier than ever, why are so many people convinced they are oppressed?

Human beings no longer consider judging their lives against history important. I think they largely judge them against expectations and today that means they compare what they have to their neighbors, to some freakazoid “influencer” on Instagram, but mostly that benchmark is what they think they deserve, whether that is rational, irrational or even attainable, initiating a cycle of permanent dissatisfaction as expectations expand faster than the individual’s capacity to attain them.

Modern society is on something economists call the hedonic treadmill, a period when people quickly adapt to improvements in circumstances, thereby making yesterday’s luxury today’s baseline. A person with climate control, instant communication, antibiotics, abundant food, and access to virtually all recorded human knowledge can still convince himself he lives in unbearable deprivation because he compares himself not to his grandparents, but to someone richer or more influential.

That means it is far easier to believe that someone like Elon Musk is wealthy almost beyond imagination because he took it from you. He has his because you don’t have yours.

In an interesting twist on this thought, data recently surfaced indicating that the most ardent supporters of “democratic socialism” are people with post-graduate degrees but are struggling financially, making between $30 to $60K a year. One might deduce they have spent a lot of wasted effort, money and time accumulating degrees that are worthless (or at least overrepresented) in today’s economy and now they are pissed a looking to place blame anywhere other than on themselves.

Shocker, I know (that’s sarcasm).

Technology itself isn’t the enemy, but it clearly creates surplus – of both labor and something even more important - time. The real question seems to be what people do with that surplus.

Previous generations spent surplus time improving homes, helping neighbors, reading newspapers, attending civic organizations or churches, building community institutions, and learning practical skills. Today’s surplus is increasingly consumed by passive entertainment, algorithmic outrage, and endless scrolling.

Never has Proverbs 16:27 - “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece” - been truer.

A point that should be recognized is that technology has removed, or even eliminated, many of the daily tasks and disciplines that once reinforced competence, independence, responsibility—and reality.

People who survived those events learned that reality cannot be negotiated with. Prosperous societies, by contrast, can afford illusions for surprisingly long periods because abundance cushions bad decisions. Just as the Great Depression made economic reality unavoidable, World War II demanded competence rather than performance.

I’m not arguing such catastrophes are beneficial in themselves, my point is that crises strip away illusion.

Epistemologically speaking, the greatest danger prosperity creates isn’t softness – it is distance from reality.

When every inconvenience can be solved with a credit card, an app or government assistance, people gradually lose sight of the fact that someone still must produce the wealth, maintain the infrastructure, and preserve the institutions making all of that possible.

Technology has given us astonishing material abundance, but unless it is accompanied by historical memory, gratitude, and an appreciation for the responsibilities that accompany liberty, it becomes less a servant of freedom than a sedative. The tragedy of modern prosperity may not be that it has made us weak, but that it has made us forget what strength was for.

Where freedom seems difficult because it requires informed, competent, self-governing citizens, comfort seems easy because it asks only that someone else solve our problems. And comfort, when delivered by Uber Eats or DoorDash without side of historical perspective, it breeds entitlement, entitlement breeds dependence, and dependence eventually erodes the habits required to sustain a free society.