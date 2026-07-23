Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
3h

"Convenience will be the death of western civilization."

Source: I forget who, so let's call it Anon.

Reply
Share
ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
2h

Those of us, like you, of a certain age remember how much more difficult life was, and how much more work was involved. I remember my mom doing a lot of canning from the garden that my brother and I had to help weed. I hated it! (And, I'll admit, I'm basically a bit lazy.) I am thrilled with all of the "luxuries" that mean I don't have to do those things—even though vegetables fresh from the garden are the best.

I think about all of those things when Boomers are told, "You have it all, while we can't even afford a house." They have no idea what it took for us to get to where we are now, and, like children, they want what they want when they want it. I like to remind them that they probably never would've survived growing up with an outhouse.

I just read a good article comparing socialism to slavery, and it makes sense. Too many would rather trade working for what they want for having it handed to them. The problem is what they're handed isn't going to be what they're hoping for.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture