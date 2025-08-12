Since the COVID-19 pandemic, a striking shift has emerged in certain corners of the political left, characterized by a rise in paranoid delusions intertwined with delusions of grandeur. This phenomenon, amplified by the social isolation and psychological stressors of the pandemic, has manifested in an irrational fear that Donald Trump, particularly during his campaign and election as the 47th President of the United States, was not only aware of relatively minor figures—media contributors, minor political operatives, academics, comedians, and random social media users—but also harbored intentions to target, imprison, deport, or otherwise harm them or their careers.

This fear often stems from an exaggerated sense of self-importance, where individuals overestimate their significance in the political landscape. While not universal across the left, this trend reflects a complex interplay of psychological, social, and political factors rooted in the unique conditions of the post-COVID era.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a perfect storm for psychological distress. Social isolation, mandated lockdowns, and heightened anxiety disrupted mental well-being, particularly among young adults and those with pre-existing vulnerabilities. Research published in The Conversation (2022) highlights post-COVID psychosis, a rare but significant condition affecting adults in their 30s to 50s, often without prior mental health history. Symptoms include paranoia and delusions, potentially triggered by inflammation, psychosocial stress, or direct viral effects on the brain. Though rare (affecting 0.25% of non-hospitalized COVID cases), its emergence underscores how the pandemic could amplify irrational fears. For some on the political left, the isolation and uncertainty of this period likely intensified ideological divides, fostering a hypervigilant mindset toward perceived political enemies, particularly Trump. The prolonged absence of social interaction, coupled with economic uncertainty, created fertile ground for distorted thinking patterns.

Political polarization, already escalating before COVID, was exacerbated by the pandemic’s disruptions. A 2022 study in Social Science & Medicine found that liberals were more likely to perceive higher risks from COVID-19 and comply with mitigation measures, driven by trust in medical experts and skepticism of figures like Trump. This heightened risk perception often spilled into broader distrust, fueling paranoid narratives about Trump’s intentions. Social media, a primary platform during lockdowns, amplified these fears. UCLA Health research (2024) notes that delusional thoughts can find confirmation online, where algorithms reinforce existing beliefs. For instance, a liberal-leaning individual might encounter posts on platforms like X suggesting Trump is monitoring dissenters, interpreting these as evidence of personal targeting, thus inflating their sense of importance. This echo-chamber effect, intensified by isolation, distorted perceptions of reality.

Delusions of grandeur are central to this dynamic. The belief that Trump, a high-profile political figure, would personally track and target minor commentators—obscure academics, niche media figures, or social media users—reflects an overestimation of one’s influence. Psychologists describe this as narcissistic symbiosis, where individuals project grandiose self-perceptions to cope with feelings of powerlessness. The pandemic’s isolating effects, combined with the left’s emphasis on social justice and moral superiority, fostered a mindset where individuals see themselves as pivotal actors in a grand political narrative, targeted by Trump as a symbol of opposition. For example, a comedian or minor operative might convince themselves their critiques make them significant enough to warrant Trump’s personal attention, despite no evidence supporting such claims.

Recent reporting supports this observation. On platforms like X, left-leaning users have expressed fears of being “on Trump’s list” for deportation or professional ruin, often without substantiation. These narratives gained traction post-2020, as the left grappled with Trump’s re-election and the perceived failure of progressive policies. A Salon article (2021) draws on Carl Jung’s concept of mass psychosis, suggesting societal stressors, like those during COVID, can lead to collective delusions. While applicable to both political sides, it notes the left’s fixation on identity politics and perceived threats, which can spiral into irrational fears of persecution. Historical crises, like the Spanish Flu, saw similar post-viral psychosis, with cultural shifts incorporating contemporary themes into delusional frameworks.

Today’s polarized media environment, where outlets amplify threats for engagement, further fuels these fears. The left’s narrative of Trump as an authoritarian figure, combined with post-COVID anxiety, creates fertile ground for paranoia and grandiosity. To address this, fostering critical thinking and reducing social media echo chambers is crucial. Encouraging dialogue across political divides, as Jungian analysts suggest, can ground individuals in shared reality. While concerns about political power are valid, distinguishing between genuine threats and delusional fears is essential for mental and societal health. The post-COVID era demands a recalibration of perspective, lest minor figures continue to see themselves as giants in Trump’s crosshairs.

So, yeah. They’re nuts.