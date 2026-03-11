It increasingly seems to me that among the pro–illegal-immigration crowd, the word assimilation has been quietly redefined to mean almost the exact opposite of its dictionary definition.

Historically, assimilation meant that newcomers adopted the customs, language, and civic culture of the country they chose to join. The United States was famously described as a “melting pot,” where immigrants from dozens of nations gradually became Americans. They might keep elements of their heritage—food, holidays, family traditions—but the underlying expectation was unmistakable: if you came to America, you joined the American civic culture. You learned the language. You participated in the shared norms that allowed people from radically different backgrounds to function as one nation.

Today the expectation appears inverted.