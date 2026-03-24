Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Ivy's avatar
Anne Ivy
2h

I’d never thought about the Bush v. Gore “hanging chad” election being the sea change when it came to civility and respect for “Win some, lose some” regarding our elections, but you are absolutely right.

Reply
Share
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

"It feels less like “hope and change” and more like simple misanthropy."

As a misanthrope I am insulted by this!

Our political culture is the marriage of narcissism and nihilism - nothing matters but what one feels.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture