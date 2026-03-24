Image courtesy of National Review Online

When Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination in 2016, I found myself doing something that surprised even me: I leaned into the very traits I didn’t particularly like. Not because they became attractive, but because I began to see something beneath them—an unmistakable conviction that he loved this country and was willing to risk everything he had to arrest what had been openly described as America’s “fundamental transformation” and the era of “leading from behind.” That mattered more to me than polish, pedigree, or personal style.

Around that same time, I parted ways with a long-standing habit of reading National Review as a primary source of conservative thought. The break wasn’t born of disagreement on substance. In fact, many of their writers seemed broadly aligned with Trump’s policy objectives. What grated was something else entirely: an almost reflexive disdain for the man himself. It struck me then—and still does—that they preferred the familiar comfort of “regular” Republicans, the sort who had spent eight years serving as little more than rhetorical punching bags for Obama.

That said, I never fully walked away. I still check in from time to time, particularly for writers like Rich Lowry and Charles C.W. Cooke. Their work is thoughtful, often incisive, and grounded in a genuine love of country. I’ve simply learned to read past their consistent distaste for Trump. In a May essay titled Against Misery, Cooke captures something essential about our current political moment—this reflexive urge to believe everything is broken simply because our politics are:

“I think that this inclination is bonkers. The United States has many problems at present. But this was also true in 1980, 1950, 1920, 1890, and at each and every earlier juncture. Pick a date at random since 1776, and one will invariably discover all manner of cultural, social, political, and economic issues attached to it. Why? Because America is run by people, and because people are flawed. Because there are no solutions in statecraft, only trade-offs. Because democracy is a process, not a guarantee of perfection… What we have in the United States right now… is a miracle.”

He’s right. Our politics do, in fact, suck—and they have for quite some time. One could reasonably argue that the modern phase of this decline accelerated after Bush v. Gore, when the country got a front-row seat to just how far politicians—and more importantly, their legal machinery—were willing to go to secure victory. That moment didn’t just resolve an election; it recalibrated the tone of American politics, making it more personal, more litigious, and far more vicious.

But politics is not life, and politicians are not America. Outside the noise of Washington, America is still functioning, still productive, and still, in many ways, remarkable.

That’s why I found the cover art of that same May issue of National Review so striking. It depicts the Democrat donkey and the Republican elephant huddled under a single umbrella, with chaos raging only within its narrow circumference. Step outside that frame, and the storm disappears. It’s a powerful metaphor—and it dovetails with a thought I’ve been working through: Americans don’t actually have a “favorite war” or even a “favorite crisis.” What we really have are favorite historical analogies—frameworks we use to interpret the present. And more often than not, those analogies are chosen not because they are accurate, but because they are comforting.

That realization matters, because right now there are more voices than at any point in my lifetime actively campaigning to redefine—and in many cases, fundamentally remake—America. And they are doing so by reshaping history, religion, and culture to fit their preferred narratives.

Take, for example, the strange evolution of some figures on the right. We now have commentators like Tucker Carlson—who identifies as a Christian—publicly praising elements of Islamic societies as superior to the West, citing the rigidity and discipline of sharia law as virtues. In the same breath, he has flirted with historical revisionism that casts Winston Churchill as a villain while expressing admiration for figures like Oswald Mosley, a fascist whose associations with Adolf Hitler are well documented. He has also given platforms to fringe voices—self-styled “historians” and even overt extremists—who claim to represent the right while advocating outcomes that would objectively benefit the political left.

On the other side, we see a parallel phenomenon unfolding within religious and political institutions traditionally associated with the left. Rev. Rebecca Todd Peters, a Presbyterian minister, stood before her congregation and offered a reimagined beatitude: “Blessed are those who end pregnancies, for they will be known for their loving kindness.” (video credit to M.A.Rothman on X). Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, a graduate of Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, has advanced claims that Jesus is non-binary, that abortion finds justification within Scripture, and that God aligns seamlessly with a modern progressive political framework.

These examples are not outliers so much as they are illustrations. They reveal how the “under the umbrella” perspective operates. Each group perceives itself as standing in the storm, besieged and threatened, and therefore justified in reshaping reality—history, theology, and culture alike—to make sense of its discomfort. The analogy becomes the lens, and the lens becomes the truth.

It feels less like “hope and change” and more like simple misanthropy.

When both sides begin rewriting foundational truths to suit their narratives, the danger is no longer confined to political disagreement. It becomes civilizational because while these competing stories differ in content, they converge in consequence. Whether it is the romanticizing of authoritarian alternatives or the theological reconstruction of long-settled doctrines, the endpoint is the same: the erosion of the shared foundations that make a coherent society possible.

Once those foundations are gone, there is no umbrella large enough to shield us from what comes next.