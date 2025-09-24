If you listen to what Ilhan Omar said on the very morning of Charlie Kirk’s memorial, it is inexplicable in the face of all the information available to her – unless she was somehow threatened by Kirk’s message. On CNN, she said (completely unchallenged, of course) that “…we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day.” She also claimed Kirk’s rhetoric was filled with “hate” and “rage baiting” and proceeded to cast herself as the victim.

I’ve listened to hundreds of hours of Kirk’s podcasts and interviews, as well as more hundreds of hours of his clips from his campus “prove me wrong” debates. I never saw him get angry or be abusive, quite the contrary. He took on all comers (with no notes or reference materials) with respect and allowed them to speak, silencing the crowd to allow their voices to be heard. He was firm and confident in his positions, but when it became clear there was going to be no agreement or understanding between the parties, he politely ended the exchanges with a “we aren’t going to agree but I wish you well’ and moved on.

So, there must be a reason other than actual reason itself for people to lie about Kirk in such an obvious manner because the people who believe Charlie Kirk was a racist and bigot after watching and hearing his actual words are never going to be swayed.

Beyond Omar’s Islamism, who else is promoting this same sort of line? It is the race baiters like Ta-Nehisi Coates, the so-called “progressive” Christians (who are basically self-hating “Christian” communists), the Israel/Jew haters, and the amoral and immoral sociopolitical left.

Let me suggest something to consider, and keep in mind this flash of insight came to me when Murph and I were getting our run on this morning – let me suggest that the rancor and disgust expressed in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, isn’t really aimed at Kirk or Trump, its root is in a very thinly veiled hate and fear of traditional Christianity and anyone who lives a traditional Christian life.

And there is a strong correlation between these groups and the audiences of Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Kimmel – not sure about Fallon, his audience seems a bit more diverse – but for sure the 400 or so Hollywood “luminaries” who signed a letter calling for ABC to return Kimmel to TV and the end what they assume was blocking his freedom of speech (it wasn’t).

I didn’t miss Jimmy because other than a clip here and there, I haven’t watched his show. I largely stopped watching late night TV after Carson retired, watched a little during the Leno years, but I never watched Letterman, Kimmel, Colbert or Kimmel. I just didn’t find them funny.

Therefore, nothing Jimmy Kimmel said, says, or will say, impacts me in the least – other than to provide intellectual fodder for me to consider.

I’m not his audience.

It seems clear, at least to me, the progressive left spends a lot of time talking to themselves these days – which tells me their numbers are shrinking.

I noticed this in their postmortems of the Charlie Kirk memorial. Nothing they wrote reflects anything that truly happened, what Kirk said or believed, it is all about their preconceived notions of what they need to have happened to support their positions and to keep their true believers drinking from the company well.

I’ve called it the Spinal Tap Effect - taken from the quote from Spinal Tap manager Ian Faith (portrayed by Christopher Hendra) explaining why Spinal Tap was playing to a smaller audience. Ian was asked about the size of the venues dropping from 15,000 to 1,200 seats as their popularity began to decline, and his reply was “Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no...no, no, not at all. I, I, I just think that the… uh… their appeal is becoming more selective.”

But there are real terms for appeal “becoming more selective.” The ones often used to describe this phenomenon are “radicalization of the remnant” or “core radicalization.” A related concept is called “group polarization,” where a group’s views become more extreme as dissenting or moderate voices leave, and the remaining members reinforce each other’s beliefs in an echo chamber. As numbers dwindle, the remaining members may become more isolated, insular, and radical in their beliefs or actions, often doubling down on their ideology to maintain cohesion or relevance.

Democrat appeal seems to be becoming “more selective” – and they sense they are losing influence and their grip on power – Trump is unwinding all the progressive programs and funding - but that makes them more dangerous. Facts and reason do little in the face of rage based on imaginary affronts and unhinged rhetoric.

I think that is why we are seeing a rise in ideologically motivated violence, and I am afraid it is going to get worse before it gets better.