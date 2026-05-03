As your humble correspondent files from the Great State of Tennessee this morning, he is reading a Wall Street Journal article titled “ChatGPT Wrestles With Its Most Chilling Conversation: How Do I Plan an Attack? OpenAI’s chatbot dispenses advice on weapons and role-plays mass shootings. The carnage is raising scrutiny on when and how companies intervene” (hidden, as is the WSJ’s custom, behind the Almighty PayWall) and he begins to understand that the code behind artificial intelligence is being blamed for the same common failing that social media has already stripped bare across all of humanity.

That failing?

AI code (just like the coding in social media) has no soul and therefore, no conscience.

It is an observation that carries more weight than it might appear at first glance.

We live in an era that has spent considerable cultural energy warning against the dangers of too much emotion — of replacing reason-based thinking with emotional reasoning, of letting feelings override facts, of making decisions from the gut when the head ought to govern. That critique is not without merit, but one might also observe that the total absence of emotion (or more accurately, the total absence of a conscience) is not the cure for that ailment. It is, in fact, a different disease altogether, and arguably a more dangerous one. A man ruled entirely by passion may do foolish things, but a machine governed by pure logic and no moral compass will do them efficiently, systematically, and without remorse (not coincidentally, these are also the worst aspects of communism).

This is precisely why humanity has always needed its James Tiberius Kirk, a swaggering, instinct-trusting, rules-bending captain who understands that his job was to mediate between the cold Vulcan logic of Spock and the raw, bleeding human nerve that is Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy. Kirk didn’t choose sides, he synthesized them. Kirk understood that civilization is, at its core, an endless series of Kobayashi Maru tests, the no-win scenario that demands not a correct answer, but a moral one and does so every minute, every hour of every day.

The question is never purely can we, but always and urgently should we.

The question the WSJ is posing is not new, even if the technology generating the headlines is. Society asks it in the aftermath of every human-caused tragedy, and especially in the wake of what we have taken to calling, with clinical detachment, “mass shootings”, but let us be precise: these are not simply shootings. To call them that is to reduce them to a debate about the availability of inanimate tools, which conveniently short-circuits the harder, more uncomfortable moral question lurking underneath. They are premeditated, deliberate (and all too human) mass murders.

The question the WSJ is really asking about AI — how does a tool without conscience avoid becoming complicit in atrocity? — is the same question we have been failing to adequately answer about ourselves for as long as we have had consciousness.

Unfortunately, these events have become something we have, to our considerable shame, grown accustomed to. They arrive on the news cycle with a terrible regularity and are promptly transformed into sociopolitical lances in a moral jousting tournament, each side charging at the other across the field until the next news cycle arrives and everyone sheathes their weapons, exhausted and unchanged. Before we audit the conscience of any machine, we are obligated morally, culturally, and yes, spiritually, to audit our own. It is not a question of how the tool of AI can be made moral, and therefore safe, in some laboratory sense. It is a question of how the society, culture, and civilization wielding that tool lost enough of the essential human combinations of emotion, reason, and spirituality to do the incomprehensible in the first place.

The answer, then, is not found in how AI is coded. It will not be located in a content filter, a guardrail prompt, or a regulatory framework handed down from a Congressional subcommittee that not only does not fully understand the technology it is legislating but seems to struggle to feed themselves. The answer lies in how the people using these tools can be, and choose to be, moral agents themselves.

A conscience cannot be outsourced, remotely installed while we sleep, have a patch installed, or updated in a quarterly software release.

And that realization opens a larger, considerably more complex can of worms — one that has been cracked open and wrestled with in pretty much every major religion, philosophy, and cautionary myth that humanity has produced. The Greeks gave us Prometheus, scorched for stealing fire from the gods. The Hebrews gave us the Tower of Babel, toppled for the presumption of its architects. Mary Shelley gave us Victor Frankenstein, who made a creature and then abandoned it to its own moral wilderness because he had the audacity to create life but not the wisdom to nurture it. Every one of these stories carries the same warning: beware the assumption that you possess the toolkit to become God, or even a little “g” god. The moment we believe we have transcended the need for conscience, and that reason or power alone is sufficient, is precisely the moment we have confirmed that we have not.

AI is, in the end, a mirror and if we don’t like the reflection coming back at us, we need to know that reflection is not a technology problem, it is a human one.

The most chilling conversation AI is capable of having is not the one about planning an attack, it is the one where we look at its output and fail to recognize ourselves (and our human limitations) in it.