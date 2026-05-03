Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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John Sears's avatar
John Sears
41m

Excellent

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
4hEdited

Christianity gave us Jesus, who shed his blood for us, called us to repent and sin no more, and showed us the way forward in this life and the next. The thoughtful person recognizes that nothing more is needed than obedience. A succinct and poetic summary of these thoughts is found in the book of Jude.

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