Western philosophy has long recognized five foundational branches of thought, arranged in a rough hierarchy. At the base is metaphysics, the study of existence and reality itself. From that flows epistemology, the study of knowledge and how we know what is true. Ethics follows, asking how human beings ought to act based on what they know. Politics emerges as a subset of ethics, concerned with how people should interact in an organized society and what constitutes justice and legitimate force. Slightly apart but dependent on all of these is esthetics, which reflects a culture’s sense of life through art and expression.

For most of American history, these branches functioned—sometimes clumsily, sometimes imperfectly—as a system of checks and balances. Political disputes were at least nominally grounded in facts. Ethical arguments appealed to shared principles. Even when passions ran hot, they were restrained by law, reason, and institutional norms.

Over the past three decades, however, a sixth branch appears to have emerged, one that rejects the hierarchy entirely.

I call it it Hysterics.