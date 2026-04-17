Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
3h

No, it is progressivism. More to come, after midterms.

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Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
2h

How will the oppressed oppress once the oppressor has been overruled ?

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