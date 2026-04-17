The news is chock full of examples of illegal alien criminals released, ignored, and even funded by our own government, who have violently assaulted, raped, or murdered — or drunkenly — taken the lives of American citizens. These aren’t isolated incidents buried in local crime blotters. They are a pattern and the pattern is getting much more difficult to ignore with every passing day.

In Hennepin County, Minnesota, a judge just overturned a jury verdict of guilty in a $7.2 million fraud case. Abdifatah Yusuf and his wife were found guilty by a jury of six counts of aiding and abetting theft after they were accused of stealing millions from the state’s Medicaid program while running a home healthcare business. A jury of their peers spoke, and a single judge inexplicably erased it.

In another Minnesota case, Abdirashid Said had already been convicted in a previous personal care assistant fraud case and was explicitly barred from working with Medicaid-funded companies. He continued collecting money through other PCA businesses, which allegedly overbilled millions more. When finally caught, he was allowed bail, which he paid with stolen money. Despite explicit warnings that he was a flight risk, a judge allowed Said to keep his passport after posting bond. He disappeared and is now believed to have fled the country. The system didn’t just fail; it walked him to the door and held it open.

In a rare moment of accountability, and simply because it was so brazen it couldn’t be ignored, Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan was convicted of aiding a violent criminal illegal alien in escaping ICE custody from her own courtroom. Her own courtroom became the instrument of its own undoing.

Meanwhile, cities and states across the country have openly refused to honor ICE detainers for illegal aliens regardless of their criminal history or the severity of their current offense. Prosecution was also just denied to the killer of Irina Iryna Zarutska, a man caught on video in the act of murdering her, allegedly because he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. Caught on video, no question that he did it and yet, he is absolved of guilt.

Now, California has apparently decided the real problem is scrutiny rather than fraud, pushing legislation to criminalize citizen journalism — because independent journalist Nick Shirley has ripped the scab off massive fraud schemes in both Minnesota and California. If you can’t stop the crime, apparently the next move is to silence the people exposing it.

That doesn’t even include the fan clubs that have sprung up for Luigi Mangione and Tyler Robinson or the fact that it is impossible to get a jury to convict, never mind a grand jury to indict, a Democrat in Manhattan or D.C., when the “Ham Sandwich” doctrine applies to anyone else.

I could go on. And on. And on.

Reasonable people must be asking, “Why?” Why are state and city elected officials openly defying federal law? Why are prosecutors refusing to prosecute? Why are judges and juries handing out wrist slaps or outright releasing of violent criminals who have raped, murdered, assaulted, and committed massive, systematic fraud, only to send them back into communities to do it all again?

The answer isn’t complicated, even if it’s uncomfortable to say plainly.

All these incidents are the actions of tyrants (or their sycophants).

In sense, these leftist justice “warriors” are the heroes of their own fiction. They don’t serve a “greater good”, have some divine knowledge, or are better than the common man, in fact, most of them are worse than the common man because they are slaves to emotion rather than a servant of reason. They do it because they have contempt for the very laws they are sworn to uphold. More than that, they have contempt for the civilization that decided those laws were necessary in the first place, the accumulated understanding that certain behaviors destroy communities, that a civil society cannot function without enforceable boundaries, that the law exists to protect people, not ideas.

This is the leftist oppressor/oppressed dynamic in action, the poisonous idea that the law is just the tool of the oppressor, its only purpose is to control racial and lower economic classes, and in America the “oppressor” is almost always white. The only reason we see the law turning its eye away from racial minorities (especially imported racial minorities), illegal immigrants, the mentally ill is because law abiding people are perceived as oppressors and therefore political enemies of the left.

What they are doing is not governance, progressive reform, or compassion. It is a war, one waged on all citizens, not merely those who are ideologically misaligned with the people in power.

The result, as always, is chaos—and chaos is the tool of the revolutionary. The revolutionary claims to desire justice, but all they really want is revenge and retribution. Their answer to any past discrimination is simply more discrimination against a targeted group.

Once people witness the arbitrary and capricious enforcement of law, once they see that the rules apply to some and not to others, that guilt can be erased by a sympathetic judge, a passport is just a ticket to a country without extradition, or that massive theft of taxpayer money is treated as a victimless crime, people lose confidence in the law itself.

Once that confidence is gone, justice becomes a dying star, folding itself into the nothingness of the singularity created by its own death, and if it is not stopped, it will suck America in with it.

I told myself I didn’t know what label to apply to the forces driving all of this, but that’s not quite true. I do know what it’s called.

It is evil.