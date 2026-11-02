Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The catastrophe merchants sell fear with a guarantee that only they get paid. Their forecasts justify new powers, their preferred interventions create expensive dependencies, and ordinary people inherit the bill. Smith’s refinery example captures the arrogance beautifully: make productive enterprise harder to sustain, then expect applause for offering government assistance to keep it alive. The worker facing a lost paycheck gets no consolation from the politician’s environmental credentials. Neither does the family buying more expensive fuel. Serious stewardship requires protecting people’s ability to build, adapt, and prosper. An establishment that treats those ambitions as threats deserves fierce opposition. Politicians shouldn’t get to put the economy on life support and then campaign as the doctors who saved it.

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
4h

Yep, we sure seem stupid as a collective…

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