At some point, if you are even the least intellectually honest, you begin to wonder about the world you know, the one you have lived in for the entirety of your life, and try to decide whether your discomfort with changes to it is simply a product of familiarity and routine or whether there is genuine danger in the changes themselves.

Even thinkers like Thomas Jefferson recognized that change is inevitable. He resolved that the living should not be bound by the dead and suggested that any national constitution should be revised every nineteen years to reflect a changing society. Lifespans were shorter then; today that span would likely be twice as long, but the principle remains the same. Jefferson understood that societies evolve, that people adapt, and that institutions must remain responsive to those they govern.

There is some logic in that—but there is also a competing argument that a constitution built upon transcendental principles and unsullied by human machinations should need no alteration or updating. If the foundational concepts are timeless—individual liberty, natural rights, equality before the law, freedom of conscience, due process—then changing fashions and temporary political passions should not require rewriting the framework itself. The machinery may need maintenance, but the principles should not.

I do agree with Jefferson that each generation possesses the power to shape the world it inhabits according to its wants, needs, and desires. To a degree, every generation has changed its civilization. Sometimes those changes are gradual enough to pass almost unnoticed. Sometimes they are so dramatic that they provoke fierce opposition and even violence. The Industrial Revolution transformed entire economies and social structures. The American Civil Rights Movement altered legal and cultural assumptions that had existed for generations. The digital revolution changed how we communicate, learn, work, and socialize in little more than a generation and AI is going to change us again.

Change itself is neither good nor bad­—but its outcomes are.

The real conundrum is determining which changes improve a civilization and which weaken it. Unfortunately, that answer is rarely obvious in real time. Many deviations take decades, sometimes centuries, before their true consequences become visible. Even then, societies often engage in endless rounds of revisionism, moving goalposts and redefining success or failure to protect favored narratives.

So, I am left to consider whether I am simply becoming—or have become—a curmudgeon, or whether the contemporary currents of civilization really are pulling the good ship Western Civilization toward the shoals where it will eventually run aground and be battered to shards by relentless waves.

Since I do not possess a crystal ball to see the future or a DeLorean equipped with a flux capacitor to revisit the past, I rely on history to form my opinions.

I know some will object. They will argue that history is flawed, incomplete, or hopelessly biased. Curiously, these arguments often come from highly credentialed—though not necessarily highly educated—people who are deeply mired in presentism, the practice of judging historical events solely through modern moral standards, or relativism, which seeks to connect things that are not truly connected while severing relationships that clearly are.

I have noticed something about many highly specialized experts. The narrower their field of expertise becomes, the more likely they are to erase context in pursuit of a predetermined conclusion. These are the “Marco Rubio drinks water. Hitler drank water. Therefore Rubio is Hitler” types. They focus obsessively on superficial similarities while ignoring the overwhelming differences that actually matter. All of us probably share eighty percent of the same mundane characteristics. We eat, sleep, drink water, pay bills, drive cars, and complain about taxes. Those similarities tell us almost nothing about who we are.

History, when properly understood, is the study of context. It is not merely a collection of dates, names, and events. It is an examination of causes and consequences, the search for patterns in human behavior. Human nature has not changed nearly as much as our technology has and the same ambitions, fears, jealousies, tribal loyalties, and desires that motivated men two thousand years ago continue to motivate them today. The tools are different, but the software remains remarkably similar.

That is why I pay close attention when I see ideas emerge that have repeatedly produced poor outcomes throughout history. It does not mean history repeats itself exactly. It never does—but recognizable patterns are revealed.

When societies begin treating objective truth as subordinate to subjective feelings, trouble follows. When language becomes infinitely malleable and words can mean whatever the speaker wishes them to mean at any given moment, communication breaks down. When institutions abandon standards in favor of political expediency, public trust erodes. When people are encouraged to view themselves primarily as members of competing tribes rather than citizens of a common nation, social cohesion weakens.

None of these developments guarantee catastrophe. Civilizations are remarkably resilient. The West has endured wars, depressions, revolutions, and internal conflicts that would have destroyed less robust societies, but simple resilience is not immortality. Rome survived countless crises before finally succumbing to accumulated failures that generations had dismissed as manageable.

Perhaps that is what troubles me most. Not any single policy, election, controversy, or cultural dispute. Civilizations rarely collapse because of one event, they weaken through the steady accumulation of small compromises, bad assumptions, and neglected responsibilities. The danger lies not in one crack in the foundation but in convincing ourselves that thousands of cracks somehow make the structure stronger.

Maybe I am becoming a curmudgeon. Age has a way of making familiar things seem preferable to unfamiliar ones and I am willing to concede that possibility, but history suggests another possibility as well. Sometimes the old man sitting on the porch is not afraid of change because it is new. Sometimes he is concerned because he has seen enough of human nature to recognize where certain roads tend to lead.

The challenge is determining whether he is merely nostalgic for a world that no longer exists or whether he is pointing at shoals that younger sailors have not yet learned to see.

That, as best I can tell, is the question that is always before us.