Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
19h

The left calls this fear of change because it cannot admit some changes are poison. Change is not automatically progress. A society that forgets objective truth, natural rights, due process, faith, family, citizenship, and equal law is not evolving. It is dissolving. Smith’s warning lands because history is not a museum. It is a chart of human nature. Rome did not fall because one bad emperor woke up in a bad mood. It fell through weakness, corruption, decadence, tribal fracture, and denial. Western civilization is resilient, but not immortal. The shoals are ahead. Pretending otherwise is how ships wreck.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
19hEdited

I suspect that Mr. Jefferson realized that societies also DEvolve, and that proponents of destructive ideologies need to be prevented from breaking things that work well, because progress. The consequences of certain societal changes - specifically those that lead to socialism and communism - are already well known. We need not go down the same wrong path twice.

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