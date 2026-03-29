Having a 19-month-old granddaughter and her mom living with us is a major treat. One of the benefits is that I get to relive my daughter’s and my two son’s growth through that period of mass discovery­, and one of those “discovery” level events is more than likely shared by most people who are reading this—it is the Disney movie catalog.

After my kids reached a certain age, the movies slowed down and Debbie and I lost track with the movies, only to reconnect over the past several months when watching with Poppy.

My new favorite is Moana.

Maui (voiced by The Rock, Dewayne Johnson) is great, but my favorite character is Tamatoa, the vain, narcissistic, “shiny” crab who inhabits the Realm of Monsters. Being a literal giant crab, he has eyes that rest on independent stems and in his first encounter with Moana, she can’t seem to figure out which eye to focus on resulting in the sarcastic Tamatoa spouting off these lines:

“What are you doing down here, in the realm of the mons… Just pick an eye, babe. I can’t concentrate on what I’m saying if you keep… Yeah, pick one, pick one!”

I was thinking about that today when I ran across a fellow who commented on my post about it not seeming plausible that Trump could fight his way up in the NY real estate market in a age of corrupt unions and the mob if he was just that gullible.

It just seems there has always been a peculiar intellectual contortion that has become fashionable in certain corners of political commentary, and it goes something like this: Donald Trump is both an evil mastermind capable of deceiving tens of millions of Americans while simultaneously being an easily manipulated simpleton, led around by the nose by any sufficiently clever foreign leader with a compliment and a map.

It is, one must admit, an impressive feat—less of logic than of acrobatics.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and alternating weekends, Trump is cast as a near–comic book villain: a man so cunning he bent an entire political party to his will, hijacked institutions, and hypnotized a voting bloc the size of a large European nation. His opponents speak of him in tones usually reserved for master tacticians or criminal geniuses. Democracy itself, we are told, barely survived the encounter.

Then on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and whenever a foreign policy disagreement arises, he is suddenly recast as a gullible rube—an orange-tinted marionette whose strings are pulled by whichever world leader last flattered him over dessert. Benjamin Netanyahu turns into the Trump Whisperer and mentions something about legacy, and Trump, we are assured, charges headlong into war like Tamatoa chasing a shiny object.

One begins to wonder: which is it?

It stands to reason that the two cannot coexist—not in any serious analysis. A man capable of navigating the cutthroat world of New York real estate in the 1970s and 80s—an ecosystem populated by aggressive unions, political machines, and figures from the waste handling and disposal industry who did not send strongly worded emails when displeased—is not, by default, an easy mark. One does not accidentally build, negotiate, survive, and expand in that environment by being the intellectual equivalent of wet cement.

And yet, for the sake of the argument, we are asked to believe precisely that.

The explanation offered is usually psychological. Narcissists, we are told, are uniquely vulnerable to flattery. This is presented as though it were a kind of master key—insert compliment, turn gently, and out falls foreign policy but this, too, is a comforting simplification. It allows the critic to avoid a more unsettling possibility: that decisions—right or wrong—might be made from a framework they simply disagree with, rather than from manipulation or incompetence.

It is much easier, after all, to believe that one’s opponent has been fooled than to accept that he acted deliberately.

So, the narrative toggles back and forth like Moana trying to pick an eye on which to concentrate, depending on immediate need. When Trump acts independently, he is dangerous. When he acts in alignment with allies, he was duped. When he succeeds, it is accidental, and when he fails, it is inevitable.

The result is less an argument than a hall of mirrors—distortions reflecting distortions, each tailored to preserve a prior conclusion and in the end, the contradiction remains unresolved because it is not meant to be resolved. It is meant to be useful.

Trump must be both mastermind and fool because either one alone would be insufficient for the story that needs to be told.

His critics need to pick an eye.