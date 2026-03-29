Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

"It stands to reason that the two cannot coexist"

True enough for people that operate on reason. The next question of course is why would you believe that those folks do? They operate on fantasies - your point about narratives not needing to be true comes to mind here. They are at war with reality, because it won't conform to their fantasies.

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